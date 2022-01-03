'This needs to be discussed': Manjrekar points out a major problem behind team management backing Ajinkya Rahane

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Sunday pointed out a key problem behind the Indian team management's continuous backing for Ajinkya Rahane despite the veteran cricketer being out of form over the last few years. Manjrekar feels that the longer the team management supports Rahane in getting back to scoring ways, the fewer opportunities it offers to back-up middle-order options in Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer.

In his last 19 Tests, which dates back November 2019, Rahane has averaged only 27.75, scoring 888 runs in 33 innings with just one century, that magnificent 112 in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne against Australia in December 2020. The streak also includes four half-centuries.

Rahane's place in the playing XI for the first Test against South South Africa remained uncertain amid an impressive debut by Iyer in the home Test against New Zealand last November where he scored 105 and 65 to help India win after a top-order failure, and a string of three gritty half-century scores from Vihari for India A in South Africa, around the same time, that helped the visitors draw the series.

However, the team management backed the veteran batter who scored 48 off 130 in the first innings of the Centurion Test, but managed only 20 off 33 in the second innings.

Manjrekar, in talking to ESPNCricinfo ahead of the second Test in Johannesburg, opined that India should consider Vihari and Iyer.

"The team management is backing Rahane. India have won the first Test, and Rahane scored 48 runs in the first innings as well. So he might get another shot. But they should also think about Vihari and Shreyas Iyer. The more chances Rahane gets, the fewer chances the other guys will have. So this needs to be discussed," he said.

Manjrekar further said that while he acknowledges the lean patch that captain Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have incurred, he feels that Rahane's poor run of form has been for some time now and that he will be under pressure when he walks out to bat at the Wanderers.

"Pujara and Kohli's form is understandable and they will get opportunities. But Rahane's poor form has been going on for some time now. So there'll be pressure on Rahane to keep his place in the side," he added.

India, with a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series, will be aiming to script a historic Test series win in Johannesburg. They had defeated the hosts by 113 runs to register their maiden win at the SuperSport park last week.

