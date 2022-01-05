'This one isn't ideal for Test cricket': Former India opener gives 'honest opinion' on Wanderers pitch in 2nd Test

Shardul Thakur inspired a strong Indian comeback on Day 2 of the second Test against South Africa in The Wanderers. The visitors bowled the Proteas out on 229 in the first innings and ended the day on 85/2, gaining a 58-run lead so far. Thakur ended the innings with seven wickets – the most by an Indian pacer on South African soil.

However, the rather tricky nature of the pitch remained a significant topic of discussion on Day 2, as uneven bounce continued to trouble the batters throughout the day. Some of the deliveries reached dangerous heights, reminding the viewers of the 2018 Test at the same venue where now-captain Dean Elgar was hit on a couple of occasions as he battled to save the Test against India.

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra was also critical of the surface in Johannesburg, insisting that it is not “ideal” for Test cricket.

“Too much of uneven bounce on this surface for a day-2 pitch. It was far worse last time around…but even this one isn’t ideal for Test cricket. IMHO. #SAvInd,” wrote Chopra.

Too much of uneven bounce on this surface for a day-2 pitch. It was far worse last time around?but even this one isn?t ideal for Test cricket. IMHO. #SAvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 4, 2022

In the closing hours of Day 2, multiple deliveries troubled India batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane with extra bounce but the duo safely negotiated with the passage of play to remain unbeaten overnight.

Earlier, captain KL Rahul (8) was out to a sharp catch in the slips off Marco Jansen’s bowling and Mayank Agarwal (23) was trapped leg before wicket by Duanne Olivier as India lost both openers early in the second innings.

Pujara, (35* off 42 balls, and Rahane (11*) will resume on day three, with both needing solid knocks to not only help India to set South Africa a daunting last innings target but also to try and retain their places in the team after a run of poor form.

India are chasing a first ever series victory in South Africa and lead 1-0 after their 113-run opening-test victory.