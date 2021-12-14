IND vs SA: Three contenders who can partner Mayank Agarwal for India's opening slot after injury to Rohit Sharma

Team India, even before a single bowl being bowled in their upcoming Test series against South Africa, have faced a major setback as their newly-appointed vice-captain, Rohit Sharma, has been ruled out of the three-match series due to a hamstring injury. Priyank Panchal has been named his replacement but it will be difficult for him to walk into the team directly as he will be fighting for the second opening slot with KL Rahul and even Hanuma Vihari.

"Priyank Panchal replaces injured Rohit Sharma in India's Test squad. Rohit sustained a left hamstring injury during his training session here in Mumbai yesterday. He has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa," tweeted BCCI on Monday.

With Mayank Agarwal slamming a superb century in the second Test against New Zealand, he has more or less secured one slot. Moreover, Shubman Gill will not be a part of the tour due to an injury, leaving a clear opening for three other contenders.

Let's try and understand who, among Rahul, Vihari and Panchal, could grab the second slot.

1. KL RAHUL

The swashbuckling right-hander from Karnataka opened with Rohit in the Test series against England. After four matches, he was the team's second-highest run-scorer with 315 runs. He hit a century and fifty each. Only Rohit trumped the tally, peeling off 368 runs.

Rahul missed the recently-concluded two-match Test series against New Zealand due to a muscle strain on his left thigh. Prior to that series, he was in sensational form in international cricket. At the T20 World Cup, he amassed 194 runs in 6 matches. Soon after, during India's 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand on home turf, the 29-year-old hit 80 runs in 2 matches.

2. PRIYANK PANCHAL

For those unaware, Rohit's replacement is a massive name in the Indian domestic circuit. The right-hand opener has scored heaps of runs for Gujarat back home. Panchal, 31, scored 7,011 runs in 100 first-class matches at a healthy average of 45.52. In the recently-conclude India A vs South Africa A series, he scored 120 runs in 3 innings.

Moreover, this is not the first time Panchal has been linked to the Indian team. He has often been a part of the reserve squads but couldn't penetrate through to the top. Should he be preferred, Panchal will make his Test debut on a Boxing Day Test match. And that would make for a memorable start.

3. HANUMA VIHARI

After enduring a snub for the New Zealand Test series, Hyderabad-born Vihari made the most of his opportunity during the ‘A’ tour in South Africa. He hit three fifties en route to finishing as the highest run-getter in the series with 227.

Yes, he is a proper middle-order batter but with the likes of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, and Rishabh Pant gunning for a spot in that batting order, it wouldn't be such a bad idea to open with Vihari. And there are absolutely no questions over his capability as he has opened once for India in Tests. Could and should India spring up a surprise here?

India's tour of South Africa, involving three Tests and as many ODIs, kickoffs on December 26 with the first Test at SuperSport Park, Centu