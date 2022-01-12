‘No wonder the captain is not happy’: Kohli frustrated with Mayank Agarwal's futile chase to stop boundary - WATCH

Virat Kohli is known for his aggressiveness and opposition teams have often faced the wrath of it. However, the reaction and anger is not just limited to opponent players as the Indian captain was clearly unhappy with Mayank Agarwal's effort on the field in the opening session of Day 2 of the ongoing Test.

The incident took place during the closing stages of the session when Keegan Petersen punched a short delivery by Jasprit Bumrah towards the off-side. Agarwal the fielder involved put in a brilliant chase but failed to stop the ball.

Agarwal did manage to get hold of the ball but failed to release it soon enough as he touched the boundary rope during the course of action. The effort was not appreciated by Kohli as he was seen raising his hands in frustration.

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar also seemed perplexed with Agarwal's reaction as he felt that the fielder held the ball for a bit to long in his hands.

“He could have easily flicked it away, no wonder the captain is not very happy,” said Gavaskar on air.

Here is the video:

What do you make of that effort? Or Kohli's reaction? Or Gavaskar's reaction on the reaction? pic.twitter.com/rNyAmVM7TG — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 12, 2022

Meanwhile, after kicking Day 2 on a strong note, India find themselves at a even-steven situation at Lunch. The hosts have lost two wickets but a solid 55-run stand between Rassie van der Dussen and Keegan Petersen have restored normalcy in the South African camp. The pair, who is still present in the middle, helped South Africa reach 100/3 at the interval, trailing India by 123 runs.

Dussen is batting on 17, while Petersen is closing in on his half-century as India will look to break the partnership in the second session of the day.