IND vs SA: Was Shardul Thakur out off a no-ball? Image showing Kagiso Rabada overstepping goes viral

  • Not too long after Shardul Thakur was dismissed, an image surfaced on social media, which claimed that Rabada had overstepped and that it was actually a no-ball which the batter fell to with the third umpire failing to spot it.
Did Kagiso Rabada overstep?&nbsp;(Twitter)
Updated on Dec 29, 2021 03:08 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

India's decision to send Shardul Thakur as the nightwatchman ahead of Cheteshwar Pujara at the fag end of Day 3 of the Centurion Test against South Africa served its purpose. The India all-rounder played out the last few remaining balls to take the team to 16/1 at stumps cracking a boundary off Marco Jensen off the last ball.

On Day 4, when play commenced, Thakur looked assured in partnering KL Rahul, but just when he seemed to have gotten his eye in, Kagiso Rabada had him nicking to second slip.

Also Read | India vs South Africa Live Score 1st Test, Day 4

Thakur was dismissed for 10 with Wiaan Mulder taking a good sharp catch in the cordon. However, not too long after, an image surfaced on social media, which claimed that Rabada had overstepped and that it was actually a no-ball which Thakur fell to with the third umpire failing to spot it. A twitter user shared the picture.

"Great umpiring. The Shardul Thakur wicket" the handle tweeted.

It did not take long for others to join in, who also felt that Thakur was hard done by. "Where is 3rd umpire sleeping? Thakur out on no ball," a user tweeted, while another pointed towards Rabada's frequent no-balls. Rabada on Day 1 of the Test match had overstepped on several occasions and with the rules now stating that the third umpires are the ones to be making no-ball calls, the South Africa pacer was called out a few times.

None the less, Thakur did what was expected of him. He played out 25 balls to ensure India did not suffer another blow at the closing stages of play on Day 3. Thakur, with three half-centuries in 2021 completed 200 Test runs at an average of 33.33. In another interesting trivia, this is the first time in eight Test innings that Thakur got to double-digits and scored less than 57.

Wednesday, December 29, 2021
