IND vs SA: Windies legend reserves special praise for Bumrah, posts epic tweet to describe pacer's Day 4 performance

India couldn't have asked for a better start to their final innings on Wednesday evening at the SuperSport Park in Centurion after a Jasprit Bumrah knocked over the compact Rassie van der Dussen and nightwatchman Keshav Maharaj to leave the visitors six wickets away from a historic win. Mighty impressed with the pacer's performance on Day 4, West Indies cricket legend Ian Bishop posted an epic tweet to perfectly describe the bowler's exploits.

After the early breakthroughs with the new ball where the hosts lost two wickets, South Africa began to look comfortable on the back of a resilient 40-run partnership between Van der Dussen and captain Dean Elgar, but Bumrah's moment of magic left the former befuddled at the crease. The ball nipped back in sharply from a back of the length and the batter, in a moment of misjudgement, left it alone for the ball to rattle against the top of off.

Maharaj then threatened to be perfect nightwatchman, guarding the middle and lower order batters, but Bumrah delivered another unplayable delivery, sneaking under his bat a perfect yorker that rattled against the leg stump. Bumrah's 2 for 22 on Day 4 left India on the verge of a huge win in the opener.

Talking to Twitter to describe Bumrah's Day 4 performance, Bishop wrote, "Jasprit Bumrah,,,,,game changer!"

With the dismissals, Bumrah scripted a elusive century, becoming the sixth Indian fast bowler to pick 100 wickets away from home joining legends like Kapil Dev and Javagal Srinath. And what is unique about his tally is that Bumrah presently has a career wicket tally of 105, only four of which were picked in his only two appearances at home.

India will begin final day in Centurion with only six wickets required to win their maiden Test at the venue. They previously lost both their Tests at the SuperSport Park - in 2010 and 2018. South Africa, on the other hand, are hoping to complete the highest successful run chase in Centurion and keep their unbeaten record in tact, stretching it to eight consecutive wins.