'Where it all began for me in Test cricket': Bumrah shares heart-warming post on return to Cape Town after four years

After suffering a seven-wicket loss in Johannesburg last week, India head to Cape Town for the series decider, still aiming for their maiden Test series win in South Africa. But the venue, Newlands, holds of utmost importance to one of the Indian players, who has now grown into the leader of the pack (of pacers).

Four years back, ahead of the start of the 2018 Test tour, Bumrah was better known as India's limited-overs specialist before he received a surprise call for the crucial series and the rest is the story of the phenomenal rise of one of India's best bowlers in the format.

“Cape Town, January 2018 - is where it all began for me in Test cricket. Four years on, I’ve grown as a player and a person and to return to this ground brings back special memories,” tweeted Bumrah as India began their practice for Cape Town decider.

Recalling Bumrah's debut, former India head coach Ravi Shastri had revealed last December that he was determined to unleash the pacer in the South Africa Test series rather than in a series at home.

"He knew. I made Bharat Arun call him up and let him know that be ready. You might just get a call-up. I spoke to Virat, spoke to the selectors. I said not in India… don't even bring him into the 15 in India. Unleash him straight in South Africa. And coming to Cape Town," he said on 'The Ravi Shastri' Show on Star Sports.

On January 5, 2018, Bumrah made his Test debut, picking four wickets in his maiden appearance and finished the series with 14 wickets, which included a five-wicket haul in Johannesburg.

He now has 107 wickets to his name in 26 Tests at 23.24 with a strike rate of 52.2. Earlier in September last year, during the tour of England, Bumrah had become the fastest Indian pacer to 100 Test wickets surpassing the legendary Kapil Dev. In the ongoing South Africa series, Bumrah amassed 100 wickets away from home, becoming the sixth Indian pacer to the feat joining the likes of Kapil Dev, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Javagal Srinath and also became the bowler with fewest Test wickets to 100 dismissals away from home.

