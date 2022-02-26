IND vs SL: Chahal on verge of scripting huge T20I world record

Yuzvendra Chahal had recently surpassed Jasprit Bumrah as India's all-time highest wicket-taker in T20 internationals and is line for more records in their remaining T20Is against Sri Lanka. The spinner, who took one wicket in the first T20I, is four wickets away from becoming the fourth Indian to take 250 wickets in T20 cricket.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Piyush Chawla is the highest Indian wicket taker with 270 wickets while Ravichandran Ashwin is second with 264 wickets. Amit Mishra comes a close third with 262 scalps. Chahal has taken 246 wickets in 224 matches.

Additionally, Chahal is also six wickets away from becoming the all-time highest wicket taker against Sri Lanka in T20Is. Australia spinner Adam Zampa currently holds that record with 21 wickets.

Earlier, former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli said said that Chahal and KL Rahul underwent the biggest transformation he ever saw at the franchise.

Chahal has seen a resurgence of sorts in his career after losing his place in the T20I squad last year. Chahal was ignored for the T20 World Cup but has been a regular in the team in the matches since India's early exit from the tournament.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma is 19 runs away from completing 1000 T20I runs as India captain. He will be the third Indian after Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni to reach there and could become the second fastest in terms of innings behind Pakistan's Babar Azam to get to the mark.

India won the first T20I by 62 runs and are now looking to seal another series win in the second T20I that will be played on Saturday in Dharamshala. The third T20I will also be played in the same venue on Sunday after which the two teams will face each other in a two-Test series.