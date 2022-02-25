Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'I put my hand up. Tried to bribe Bumrah but...': 27-year-old batter reveals conversation on his death-over bowling wish

India tried at many as seven bowlers in the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka
 India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the dismissal of Sri lankan batsman Kamil Mishara during the 1st T20I match between India and Sri Lanka at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Thursday(ANI)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 10:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

India tried at many as seven bowlers in the T20I series opener against Sri Lanka on Thursday at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow in their 62-run win. However, a 27-year-old batter had raised his hand for death-over bowling in the series opener, while also revealing his conversation with Jasprit Bumrah, the T20I vice-captain.

Besides Bumrah, India had senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Venkatesh Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja and Deepak Hooda who all rolled their arms in the match against Sri Lanka on Thursday picking six wickets between themselves.

However, before the start of the death overs, Shreyas Iyer revealed that he had a conversation with Bumrah on his chances of bowling in the death overs, although it did not work in his favour.

ALSO READ: 'This pair at the death will complement each other': Zaheer Khan reserves special praise for Indian bowling duo

"I had already put my hand up (for a bowl). Around the 16th over when he (Rohit) went it he had already told Bumrah these are the bowlers who need to bowl. I tried to bribe Bumrah but it didn't work for me (laughs)," he said in the post-match presentation.

Shreyas had earlier served as the sixth-bowling option in one of the games during the ODI series in South Africa last month.

Talking about the match, India won by 62 runs after restricting Sri Lanka to 137/6 with Bhuvneshwar being the pick of the bowlers with his 2/9 in two overs. Venkatesh picked two more in three overs for 36 runs while Chahal and Jadeja picked one apiece.

Earlier in the evening, Ishan Kishan's stunning 89 and Shreyas's 28-ball 57 helped India finish with 199/2 in 20 overs.

With 1-0 lead, India will head into the second T20I with the aim of wrapping up the series. The match will be played in Dharamsala on February 26.

india vs sri lanka indian cricket team shreyas iyer jasprit bumrah
