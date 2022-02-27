IND vs SL: Ishan Kishan ruled out of series after sustaining blow to helmet in 2nd T20I

Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the T20I series against Sri Lanka after he was was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T20I at Dharamsala on Saturday.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a statement, informed that Ishan was taken to a local hospital for a check-up following the match in Dharamsala.

“Team India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday. Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal,” a statement from the BCCI read.

"The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion.

“Ishan is ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka.”

The 23-year-old, who made 16 from 15 deliveries on Saturday, was hit on the head by a Lahiru Kumara bouncer in the fourth over during India's chase.

The wicketkeeper batter had removed his helmet immediately after the blow before India's medical team ran to the field for the concussion test.

In Ishan's absence, Mayank Agarwal (who replaced Ruturaj Gaikwad after the first T20I of the series) or Venkatesh Iyer can open the batting alongside skipper Rohit Sharma.

Batters Gaikwad and Suryakumar Yadav, and pacer Deepak Chahar are already out of the series with injuries.

India already have the three-match T20 series in the bag having won the first and second matches by seven wickets and 62 runs respectively.

Rohit Sharma's side will be aiming to clinch a third-successive series victory in T20Is, having already led the Indian team to clean-sweep wins against New Zealand and West Indies since being named the full-time captain in November. The opener will also be leading the Indian Test team against Sri Lanka in two matches next month (in Mohali and Bengaluru respectively).

