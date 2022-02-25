'Don't just always want to open the innings': India opener ready for middle-order opportunities with Pujara, Rahane gone

After failing to make an impact in South Africa, opener batter Mayank Agarwal will look to get back in the old groove in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, which starts from March 4 in Mohali.

The 31-year-old could only accumulate 135 runs in the three matches he played in the rainbow nation, which included a fifty-plus score in the first innings of the opening Test in Centurion.

After returning from South Africa, the right-handed batter featured in Karnataka's opener against Railways at the Ranji Trophy, where he scored 16 and 56 in two innings.

As India play their first Test, after the 1-2 defeat against South Africa, Agarwal highlighted the importance of the upcoming series. He stated the mindset of the unit is to bag maximum points in order to stay in contention for the World Test Championship finals.

"I am very excited to be part of the squad and part of the Indian Test team. I am really looking forward to contributing to the team's success," Mayank said.

"Every Test series is of utmost importance because of the World Test Championship. Each Test carries points. The collective thinking of our team is to pick up a win in every match that we play and try to get the maximum points we can from all the Test matches," the 31-year-old added.

Mayank further explained his role as an opener, which he enjoys a lot, before opening about the possibility of him playing in the middle overs.

"The role of an opener is key in Test cricket because, in a five-day game, it is the openers who set up the day for the batters to follow. It's something that I have done all my life. I really enjoy doing that. With that being said, I don't just always want to open the batting. I am also comfortable batting at any position the team wants me to bat, at any given situation," Mayank said.

While Mayank has mostly been used as an alternative for either KL Rahul and Rohit, he could earn a long haul in India's middle-order in the longer format as potential replacement for Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, who are not part of Test team for the upcoming Sri Lanka series.

