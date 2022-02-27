IND vs SL: Ravindra Jadeja meets Rohit Sharma's expectations, says ‘thank you captain’ after Dharamshala blitz - WATCH

Playing his first international series after returning from an injury, India's premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been handed a new role. In the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Lucknow, which the hosts won by 62 runs, the all-rounder was promoted in the batting order, as he joined the action at number 4, which was only the second time in his career.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the conclusion of the match, Team India captain Rohit Sharma hinted that this could be seen more often going forward, backing the all-rounder's batting abilities.

"He is a very improved batter, so we will try and see if we can promote him going forward. We are very clear with what we want to achieve with him in white ball cricket," Rohit had said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

IND vs SL: Ishan Kishan hospitalised after being hit on head in 2nd T20I

Such was the case in the following encounter, which was played at Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, as Jadeja walked in to bat at number five, ahead of Venkatesh Iyer and Deepak Hooda.

Making use of the opportunity, Jadeja went on to hit a 18-ball 45, helping his side chase down a challenging 184-run target in just 17.1 overs. Batting at a strike-rate of 250, the left-handed batter went on to smash seven boundaries and a six.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 'Was more like Djokovic or Federer forehand': Gavaskar hails 27-year-old star's 'clever and unbelievable' batting vs SL

The all-rounder in return thanked the captain for backing his abilities and is hopeful to meet the team's expectations, whenever he is required for a similar role.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Yeah, absolutely, you know, I would like to thank Rohit because he trusted me and believed in me that I can score runs for my team. Hopefully, whenever I get an opportunity in the future, I'll try and give my best, play according to the situation, and win the game for my team," said Jadeja at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Meanwhile, India have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match T20 series and will now aim for a clean sweep going into the third encounter, which will be played on Sunday evening.