IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma scripts massive T20I world record following India's series win at Dharamsala

After a mediocre show in the T20 World Cup last year, India's record has been phenomenal in the shortest format of the game. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian unit added one more T20I series win to its name on Saturday after it scripted a comfortable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second game of the three-match rubber.

Shreyas Iyer notched up his highest score in T20 Internationals, hitting 74 off 44 deliveries at Dharamsala to help India win the contest and gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Chasing a 183-run total, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (1) and Ishan Kishan (16) early before Shreyas smashed his second consecutive fifty to bail the team out of a precarious situation. Sanju Samson played the perfect second fiddle, scoring 39 from 25 balls before Ravindra Jadeja hit a quick-fire 45 to seal the win.

Rohit has now led India to 16 wins in 17 matches at home in T20 Internationals, surpassing England's Eoin Morgan and New Zealand's Kane Williamson on the panel. The win in Dharamsala also helped Rohit become the T20I captain with most ever wins at home. Among Indian captains, Rohit currently has three more wins than Virat Kohli and six more than MS Dhoni, at home.

Overall, Rohit has 22 wins in 24 matches as T20I captain in his career. The win also guaranteed India their 11th successive win under his leadership. It was also a third consecutive series victory for Rohit since become a full-time captain of the T20 format back in November 2021.

India also reached the landmark of 100th T20I win, joining Pakistan as the only second team to reach the figure. Pakistan, with 117 wins in 189 matches, are at the top of the list. Furthermore, India are now just one win short of surpassing New Zealand in another significant feat at home. Both India and New Zealand currently hold the record for the most number of victories at home (39 wins).

Earlier, opposition skipper Dasun Shanaka hammered unbeaten 47 off a mere 19 balls after opener Pathum Nissanka top-scored with a 53-ball 75 as Sri Lanka set the hosts a challenging target.

"I think it was pleasing to see for us.The middle-order coming out and performing is good to see those guys taking the responsibility and finishing off games. I don't want to be too harsh on the bowlers. It can happen these days, but we restricted them in the first 15 overs. It was a good pitch to bat on as well. Lot of these guys are talented," said Rohit in the post-match presentation.

"They just need an opportunity to express themselves and backing from our side. To finish the way they did was really good. Jaddu came and looked positive from ball one and Shreyas as well. We lost a couple of wickets, but we wanted someone to stay till the end. If we need to rotate, we'll do it."

