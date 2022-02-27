IND vs SL: Rohit Sharma and Co. on cusp of equalling massive T20I world record as India target one more whitewash win

The streak started with the win over Afghanistan at the previous T20 World Cup and India are currently staring at their 12th consecutive victory in the shortest format. The Rohit Sharma-led Indian unit took an unassailable 2-0 lead against Sri Lanka with their 11th successive T20I win and a seventh straight series win at home on Saturday.

Chasing 184 for a series-clinching win at Dharamsala, Shreyas Iyer led the batting assault, putting on an unbeaten 58-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, who hammered 45 off 18 balls, to seal the triumph with 17 balls to spare. Iyer, who was named Player of the Match, notched up his second consecutive fifty for India and found support from Sanju Samson, who hit 39 off 25 balls to keep the required run rate in check.

The final match of the three-match series is on Sunday at the same venue and India will look to add not one but three more feathers to their already illustrious hat. The hosts are currently tied with New Zealand in the list of most wins by a team in T20Is (at home).

With 39 wins each, New Zealand and India have secured the top spot at the moment. But India will have an opportunity to dislodge the Kiwis if they secure the ongoing T20I series 3-0. One more T20I win will put India ahead with 40 wins from 61 games, one more than the BlackCaps.

New Zealand have 39 wins from 73 games while India flaunt the record of clinching the same number of wins in 60 games. The third on the panel are South Africa, who have won 37 T20Is out of 70, followed by West Indies and Australia with 32 and 31 wins respectively.

With India's win over Sri Lanka on Saturday, Rohit became the most successful T20I captain at home venues. He has now led the team to 16 wins in 17 matches, placing him above England's Eoin Morgan and New Zealand's Kane Williamson. Among Indians, Rohit has got three more victories than former skipper Virat Kohli.

But the record that will matter the most will be their streak of 12 wins, if they beat Sri Lanka on Sunday. Only two other teams in world record have as many consecutive wins in T20I cricket - Afghanistan and Romania. India hence will have the chance of equalling the world record.

India seems to have figured out the preferred team combination in the lead-up to this year's T20 World Cup. India have already trumped West Indies 3-0 and the in-form side will look to do an encore against Sri Lanka too. And with plenty of talent at disposal, India has got a realistic chance to pull off one more clean sweep.

