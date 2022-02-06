IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Deepak Hooda makes debut; Siraj returns to XI after over 3 years

Deepak Hooda will make his international debut in the 1st ODI of the series against the West Indies on Sunday. Hooda received his maiden ODI cap from former captain Virat Kohli.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hooda, a batting all-rounder, made a return to the Indian squad after over four years for the three-match series against the West Indies.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma had won the toss and opted to bowl in the game.

The 26-year-old, hence, will be a part of a special one-day game for India; the match against the Windies will be India's 1000th appearance in an ODI. The match has added significance as Rohit Sharma leads the team for the first time since being appointed as the full-time white-ball skipper in December.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mohammed Siraj is also making a return to the ODI XI after over 3 years, having last made an appearance in 2019 against Australia.

Ishan Kishan, meanwhile, would open the batting alongside Rohit.

India also became the first team to play 1000 One-Day Internationals; in the 999 ODIs played earlier, India accounts for 518 wins and 431 losses. The Men in Blue had played their 500th match in 2002 and two decades later, the side has now reached the milestone of playing 1000 ODIs.

In India's 100th ODI, Kapil Dev was the captain while Sourav Ganguly had led the side in the Men in Blue's 500th ODI.

Australia has played the second-most ODIs in the world with 958 matches while Pakistan has played 936 ODIs. England is in the seventh spot in the list of most ODIs played after having played 761 matches in the 50-over format.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It's a historic day in Indian cricket, been a long journey for India. We have seen a lot of ups and downs. As a team, we have grown over the years, and we'll continue to do that,” said Rohit at the time of toss.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON