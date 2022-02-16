IND vs WI 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma lead India to 6-wicket win over West Indies

With the summer approaching, Eden Gardens can be notorious for its dew factor in the evening. Anything beating a fielder on the inner circle is impossible to cut off. Pulling it back for the bowlers though is a tricky two-paced Eden Gardens pitch that plays up even more when spinners come into the fore. Yuzvendra Chahal and debutant Ravi Bishnoi are leg-spinners but while Chahal can be loopier in his action, Bishnoi more or less built his reputation on googlies. On this pitch, it was too good a concoction for West Indies in the first T20 on Wednesday.

That no West Indies batter barring Nicholas Pooran had a strike rate of 130 tells you how difficult scoring was. It was also partly West Indies’ own doing, failing to rotate the strike when there was hardly any pace on offer. Of the 71 runs to come in the first 10 overs of the West Indies innings, only 12 came in singles and one two. In the next 10 overs that surged to 30 runs mainly due to the endeavour of Pooran and Kieron Pollard. With the last five overs yielding 61 runs, West Indies had a more than decent score.

It could have been more had they not attacked India’s spinners too soon. Having lost Brandon King in the first over to Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s away shaping delivery, Kyle Mayers and Nicholas Pooran spent some time finding their feet against the quicks. So, when spin was introduced, they thought it was license to let loose. First ball of Chahal and Pooran tried to whack him down long-on hoping to clear the boundary. Had Bishnoi not touched the rope after catching the skier, Pooran wouldn’t have gone on to score a well-paced fifty. But the lesson was still not learnt.

Three balls later, Chahal lured Mayers into a slog sweep, with the ball spinning away and hitting him on the back thigh. With replays showing the ball just clipping the top of the stumps, DRS upheld the umpire’s call. Bishnoi changed ends and straightaway minted success, catching Roston Chase plumb in front with yet another quick googly that beat his inside edge. Rovman Powell — bought by Delhi Capitals for ₹2.8 crore — decided two balls were enough to gauge Bishnoi. So when the ball was tossed up wide and in the slot, Powell swung through his arc. His wild slog though failed to clear Venkatesh Iyer at wide long-on.

A steady recovery took the visitors to 157/7 from that mess, but the biggest reason India were never really pressed in the chase was the raw pace of West Indies in the first powerplay. And since this is Rohit Sharma’s turf, he predictably weighed in with a 19-ball 40 that quickly pulled the match in India’s favour. Sharma saw out three balls before cutting loose. At 134.4 kph, Romario Shepherd strayed down the leg and the India captain deposited him over the square-leg boundary. Next over, Sheldon Cottrell tried a rare slower delivery but Sharma rocked back to pull it for four.

But a 22-run fourth over was where West Indies possibly lost the match. At the receiving end was Odean Smith, coming hard at Sharma and gifting runs in the process. A whip through midwicket for four, a bouncer top-edged for six and a fuller delivery drilled down the ground for four, and Sharma was still not done. Possibly the shot of the day came next as Smith tried a back of the length ball, only for Sharma to hang back, swivel and pull him flat over deep square leg for six. Forced to introduce Akeal Hosein’s spin, Pollard saw him being carted for 13 runs as India raced to 57 in five overs.

Sharma fell and then West Indies clawed back with three more wickets but their chase wasn't derailed thanks to an unbeaten 48-run partnership between Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer.

