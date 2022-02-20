IND vs WI: Deepak Chahar pulls up, walks off the field after taking two early wickets in 3rd T20I

India were in for a massive injury scare when their premier pacer Deepak Chahar was forced to leave the field after he pulled up while running in to bowl his second over. Chahar eventually walked off the field to receive medical treatment.

The incident happened during the start of West Indies' run-chase in the third and final T20 International at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Chahar, who can swing the ball both ways, was seen clutching his hamstring before the physio ran in to attend him. Venkatesh Iyer then stepped in and bowled the last delivery to complete the over.

Chahar was brilliant with the ball in his first two overs. The Rajasthan player, who had fetched a whopping ₹14 crore in the recent IPL auction, struck twice to remove openers Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope in the powerplay. Both Mayers and Hope edged Chahar's deliveries to wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan, who made no mistake behind the stumps.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh (35*) helped India notch up 184/5 on the board. The pair added 86 runs in the last five overs and took the score past the 180-mark. Overall, they stitched a 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket before Suryakumar perished off the final delivery of the innings.

India decided to try out a new opening combination as Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad started the innings. The experiment, however, didn't lead to an ideal start as Ruturaj walked back after scoring just four. Shreyas Iyer then joined Ishan and the two helped India reach 43 after the first six overs.

Shreyas departed for 25, which led to Rohit walking in at the new batting position. Rohit and Suryakumar put on 27 runs for the fourth wicket before the former was castled by Dominic Drakes. Venkatesh then boosted the Indian innings with Suryakumar, who notched up his fourth fifty in T20 Internationals.

"More than I enjoyed my batting, I enjoyed his (Surya's) batting. Really happy to have contributed to the partnership. I think every shot of his has a touch of grace. There is thought behind it but he just stands out," said Venkatesh after the first innings.

