'His positivity was completely different, that passed onto me': Suryakumar credits youngster for match-winning knock

Suryakumar Yadav played an important unbeaten innings of 34 off just 18 deliveries to guide India to a six-wicket win against the West Indies in Kolkata. Suryakumar came to the crease after India lost both Ishan Kishan and Virat Kohli within four deliveries of one another. However, the right-handed batter kept his calm and forged an unbeaten 48-run stand with Venkatesh Iyer (24*) to take India home in the first T20I.

Following the victory, Suryakumar said that Iyer's positive intent passed on to him during his stay at the crease.

“I think when Venkatesh Iyer came into bat, the way he came to bat, his positivity was completely different, that passed onto me,” the batter said in the post-match press conference.

“He started his innings with a boundary, I felt it was the perfect platform for both of us to finish the game.”

Talking about his own innings, Suryakumar insisted that he had been in such a situation on many occasions and that it was “important” for him to finish off the game.

"I think it was very important for me to stay till the end and win the game for my side. I have been in these situations many times, I used to get out earlier, and then I used to feel bad. I think the situation was perfect and I just needed to raise my hand and bail the side out. It happened, very happy to be on the winning side," said the batter.

When asked about Rohit Sharma's positive approach to batting, the right-handed batter said: "The entire world is watching how he is a class player. He has played for many years for India, he is just batting in the same manner he always has. When he bats in the powerplay, if his timing is right then he tries to accumulate as many runs as he can in the first six overs."

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran starred with the bat as he played a knock of 61 runs to help West Indies post 157/7. For India, Ravi Bishnoi and Harshal Patel returned with two wickets each.

"It was a good opportunity for Bishnoi to be playing against one of the best teams in T20I cricket, he responded really well, the way he bowled and backed himself, there was dew and it was not easy for spinners to grip the ball. He executed everything really well, when he was under pressure, he came back with his best ball. I think it was a perfect debut for Ravi Bishnoi and I am very happy for him," said Suryakumar Yadav.

