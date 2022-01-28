IND vs WI: 'Nice to see them' - Yuvraj Singh gives his verdict on Team India's ODI, T20I squad for West Indies series

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday had announced their respective 18-member squads for the three-match ODI and T20I series against West Indies at home which is slated to begin from February 6. And former Indian cricketer and World Cup-winning all-rounder Yuvraj Singh gave his verdict on the squad announcement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj was elated with the selection of four players - Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda and Ruturaj Gaikwad - in the squad.

“Nice to see @imkuldeep18, @Sundarwashi5, @Deepakhooda54 and ruturajs name in the squad much deserved ! @BCCI,” he tweeted.

ALSO READ: 'If you stick with the same, adjustments will be difficult': Shastri's advice for Dravid amid IND's 'transition period'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With India incurring middle-over issues, which was pointed out by head coach Rahul Dravid after India's 3-0 whitewash in South Africa, Kuldeep has been recalled to the ODI squad for the first time since July 2021 when he was picked for the limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka, appearing in two matches in that contest. This implies that India will be back to their wristpin strategy of deploying Kuldeep alonsgide Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle overs, the tactic that served them wonders during the period of 2017 and 2019.

Hooda too has been included in the ODI squad, with India looking for balance in the XI after experimenting with Venkatesh Iyer in the ODI series against South Africa. Although he had an underwhelming Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign, scoring 198 runs at 33 as a middle-order batter, but was impressive in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, where he scored 294 runs at a strike rate of 168.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ruturaj, who had bagged a Team India call-up following an impressive show in IPL in the last two season, will be part of the ODI squad, while Sundar will be making a comeback in both the formats after a long break owing to injury issues.