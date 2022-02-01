Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IND vs WI: ODI series in Ahmedabad to be played behind closed doors
cricket

IND vs WI: ODI series in Ahmedabad to be played behind closed doors

Team India is set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.
Ahmedabad: A general view of the Narendra Modi Stadium(PTI)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 02:04 PM IST
ANI | , Ahmedabad

The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) on Tuesday confirmed that the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and West Indies will be played behind closed doors.

Team India is set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

"Considering the current situation, all the matches will be played behind the closed doors," the official handle of Gujarat Cricket Association tweeted.

"We are all set to host West Indies Tour of India ODI Series 2022. 1st ODI on 6th of Feb will be a very special and historic match as India will be playing it's 1000th ODI. Indian team will be the first cricket team in the world to achieve this feat," it added.

RELATED STORIES

Earlier, the West Bengal government had given its nod to have 75 per cent crowd attendance for the upcoming three-match T20I series between India and West Indies.

All the three T20Is will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

"We are thankful to the honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, chief secretary and Government of West Bengal for announcing the resumption of sporting activities as well as for allowing 75 per cent of the capacity of spectators back to the stadium," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

"We feel that it will give a fresh lease of life to the sportspersons of the state. After the New Zealand T20I last year, this time too, CAB is confident that it will be able to successfully host the three T20Is against the West Indies in a similar manner," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs west indies
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget
Union budget 2022
Economic Survey
Sensex
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP