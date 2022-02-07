Ind vs WI: Rahul, Agarwal, Saini join practice session ahead of 2nd ODI

Ahead of the second ODI against West Indies, batters KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and pacer Navdeep Saini joined the Indian squad in the practice ground on Monday.

"Look who are here! The trio has joined the squad and sweated it out in the practice session today," tweeted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

In the first ODI, batter Deepak Hooda made his Team India debut after receiving his cap from Virat Kohli.

India defeated West Indies by six wickets in the first ODI on Sunday after spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked four wickets. Rohit Sharma hit a 50 to lead the hosts' charge. Suryakumar Yadav (34) and Deepak Hooda (26) also played decent knocks to take India home.

India folded West Indies for a paltry 176. With this win, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

