IND vs WI: Ravi Bishnoi steps on ropes after catching the ball, makes up for it with impressive figures on debut - WATCH

Ravi Bishnoi made an exciting start to his international career in the first T20I against West Indies in Kolkata on Wednesday as he was handed a reality test moments after making his debut.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident, which took place just after the powerplay overs, saw Bishnoi pouch a tough catch while fielding at long-off off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. However, the effort resulted in a six as the 21-year-old stepped on the boundary ropes while back tracking after grabbing the ball.

FOLLOW | India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score Updates

Bishnoi straightaway knew he made an error in judgement, giving Windies batter Nicholas Pooran a lifeline, who at that moment was batting on 8 off 9 deliveries.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I had thought there was more space behind me and hence took the extra step,” said Bishnoi about the missed opportunity during the innings break.

With the ball, Bishnoi made a nervy start as he tried to bowl quicker and ended up delivering three wide deliveries. However, the 21-year-old bounced back and picked two wickets in his second over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The spinner first trapped Roston Chase LBW on 4(10) and went to dismiss Rovman Powell, who was caught on 2(3) by Venkatesh Iyer in the deep mid-wicket region. He conceded 17 runs in his four overs quota.

Meanwhile, Pooran went to add 53 runs to his tally before getting out on 61(43) as West Indies posted 157/7 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first.