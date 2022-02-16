Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IND vs WI: Ravi Bishnoi steps on ropes after catching the ball, makes up for it with impressive figures on debut - WATCH
cricket

IND vs WI: Ravi Bishnoi steps on ropes after catching the ball, makes up for it with impressive figures on debut - WATCH

Ravi Bishnoi was handed a reality test moments after the 21-year-old made his India debut in the first T20I against West Indies.
Ravi Bishnoi reacts after stepping on the boundary rope. (Twitter)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 09:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Ravi Bishnoi made an exciting start to his international career in the first T20I against West Indies in Kolkata on Wednesday as he was handed a reality test moments after making his debut.  

The incident, which took place just after the powerplay overs, saw Bishnoi pouch a tough catch while fielding at long-off off Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. However, the effort resulted in a six as the 21-year-old stepped on the boundary ropes while back tracking after grabbing the ball. 

FOLLOW | India vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Score Updates 

Bishnoi straightaway knew he made an error in judgement, giving Windies batter Nicholas Pooran a lifeline, who at that moment was batting on 8 off 9 deliveries. 

RELATED STORIES

“I had thought there was more space behind me and hence took the extra step,” said Bishnoi about the missed opportunity during the innings break. 

With the ball, Bishnoi made a nervy start as he tried to bowl quicker and ended up delivering three wide deliveries. However, the 21-year-old bounced back and picked two wickets in his second over.   

The spinner first trapped Roston Chase LBW on 4(10) and went to dismiss Rovman Powell, who was caught on 2(3) by Venkatesh Iyer in the deep mid-wicket region. He conceded 17 runs in his four overs quota.

Meanwhile, Pooran went to add 53 runs to his tally before getting out on 61(43) as West Indies posted 157/7 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ravi bishnoi india vs west indies
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
Bappi Lahiri
India vs West Indies 1st T20 Live Streaming
UP Election 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP