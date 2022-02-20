IND vs WI: Suryakumar, Venkatesh counter sets up India’s 3-0 series win over West Indies

Few victories are sweeter than the ones that carve a clean sweep. There was no Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin or Mohammed Siraj. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant left the bio-bubble once India won the second match while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal were rested.

Deepak Chahar (hamstring) pulled out of his run-up after bowling 11 balls, Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran were not allowing the fielders inside the circle to even twitch, and after a long time Kieron Pollard came to bat where he could make a real difference. Yet, India consigned West Indies to a series rout with a 17-run victory in the third T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

The bowling came in for some stick initially but India kept chipping away with wickets. The visitors though bat really deep. And with Pooran playing anchor once again with his third successive fifty, West Indies took the equation to 51 from 24 balls, highly gettable by current T20 standards. India, however, kept their nerve till the end through calm bowling and some gun fielding that saw West Indies requiring 23 off the last six balls. Shardul Thakur conceded five, helping Rohit Sharma register his third successive clean sweep as India captain.

Undisputed heavyweights in white-ball cricket who came here on the back of a crazy T20I series win against England, West Indies will remember the spring of 2022 as a bittersweet phase where their next generation of T20 specialists were showered with eye-popping IPL contracts but couldn’t string together even one win as a team.

The 3-0 result may not be a correct reflection of where India stand with respect to their T20 World Cup preparation purely because West Indies are a side in transition. Some experiments didn’t work out as well as India would have hoped for. That Rohit Sharma can bat nowhere but as opener was again conveyed through a 15-ball struggle for seven runs at No 4. Ruturaj Gaikwad couldn’t grab the sole opportunity to come his way. A bigger concern stares at India in the form of Ishan Kishan, who has struggled to build on slow starts as opener. Chahar and Avesh Khan—he made his debut on Sunday—were expensive but they should get plenty of game time to hone their skills.

The gains from this series though should help India plug some gaps in the future. Ravi Bishnoi, one of India’s two debutants in this series, not only adds more variety to India’s quiver of wrist spinners but also holds out real potential of going a long way if he gets his lines right. Thakur is a proven asset while Harshal Patel (3/22) too is becoming more consistent in the slog overs.

In Suryakumar Yadav, India are slowly finding a reliable middle-order bat who is improving with every innings. But the real dark horse possibly is Venkatesh Iyer, who finishes this series with a strike rate of 184, second only to Yadav’s 194.54. Add to that the prized scalps of Pollard and Jason Holder and Venkatesh is another player who isn’t going away anywhere anytime soon.

That India managed to get identical 180-plus scores in back-to-back games was courtesy Venkatesh and Yadav. Gaikwad was dismissed cheaply, Kishan again was scratchy and India, as a result, were slow off the blocks. Shreyas Iyer showed promise in a 16-ball 25 but he too threw away his start. With West Indies spinners led by Roston Chase keeping the scoring in check, India needed some hard hitting to bail them out. That came in the form of a 91-run stand (off 37 balls) between Venkatesh and Yadav as they smashed 86 runs in the last five overs, India's highest in their T20I history.

