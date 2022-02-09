IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma makes one rookie mistake twice in second ODI as full-time captain, costs India free hits

Leading Team India in his second match as ODI captain, Rohit Sharma impressed many with his bowling changes and field placements. However, the experienced custodian also made a few rookie mistakes, which cost his side two no balls, one which resulted in a six.

The first incident took place in the 25th over of the 238-run chase when West Indies were batting on 80/5. The first delivery of the over bowled by Washington Sundar was called no and it had nothing to do with the bowler's foot. Instead it was due to a less fielder present inside the 30-yard circle, after which Sundar was smashed for a maximum by Shamarh Brooks in the following delivery.

The error didn't stop there as a similar incident took place in the first delivery of the 32nd over bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Apart from these two incidents Rohit has been impressive so far in the contest with fans and pundits praising the 34-year-old for showing fine leadership quality.

In response to India's 237/9 in the second ODI, West Indies got off to a slow start and lost half of their side with just 76 on the board. Seamer Prasidh Krishna accounted for three of the five wickets, and Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal scalped one each.

As the Indian bowlers didn't allow the Windies batters to settle long in the middle, many lauded Rohit for setting a perfect field which in return got the team breakthroughs at regular intervals.