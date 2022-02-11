IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma one win away from making history; set to join MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli in unique list

Two games, two wins and India's white-ball skipper Rohit Sharma is already on the cusp of making history. India have ticked all boxes so far in the series and the confident hosts' camp will eye a clean sweep of the West Indies in the third ODI on Friday.

The Indian bowlers produced a clinical show in the first two matches, dismissing the West Indies for 176 and 193, respectively. Skipper Rohit would expect a similar performance from the camp in the final ODI. India also has a chance to register a whitewash series win and the 34-year-old Rohit, who took over the mantle of white-ball captaincy from Virat Kohli, stands just one win away from joining the likes of Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in an elusive list.

India's last series sweep in ODIs came in 2017 under Kohli and Rohit can become the eighth Indian captain to join the group of skippers who have led India in a whitewash win (bilateral series) in the 50-over format. It will also be India's first-ever whitewash win against the West Indies in ODI cricket.

Kapil Dev was the first Indian captain to have achieved the landmark. He had led India to a 3-0 ODI series win over Sri Lanka back in 1982/83. India have so far recorded 11 whitewash series victories in ODIs, with Dhoni and Kohli being the only captains to have three series whitewash wins under their belt. Kapil, Dilip Vengsarkar, Mohammad Azharuddin and Gautam Gambhir are the other four names on the list.

India had earlier won the first ODI by six wickets where Rohit had scored 60 off 51 and stitched an impressive 84-run stand alongside opener Ishan Kishan. Rohit failed in the second game but he can put up a big score, given the fact that he's among the cleanest strikers of the ball.

Rohit also has a batting milestone to achieve. He is just one six away from surpassing Dhoni in the list of most sixes by an ODI batsman in India. While Dhoni's 116 maximums came in 113 innings at home, Rohit equalled the tally in just 68 innings. If Rohit manages to hit five more sixes, he will become the first Indian to hit 250 sixes in the ODI format.

As India looks to beat the West Indies and impose their first whitewash on the Caribbean team, Rohit will likely have Shikhar Dhawan to open alongside him. Dhawan was among the four players who had tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the lung-opener of the ODI leg. In Dhawan's absence, India experimented with Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant at the top. The experienced Rohit-Dhawan pair needs just 22 more runs to complete 5000 runs while opening the innings in ODI cricket.