Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma surpasses legendary Sachin Tendulkar in elusive batting list with 44th ODI fifty
cricket

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma surpasses legendary Sachin Tendulkar in elusive batting list with 44th ODI fifty

Rohit was eventually dismissed for 60 off 51 by Alzarri Joseph in the 14th over.
India's Rohit Sharma bats during the first one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022.(AP)
Published on Feb 06, 2022 06:50 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

India's new full-time ODI captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday surpassed legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar in an elusive batting list with his 44th half-century during the first ODI match of the three-match series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Following a boundary after reaching the half-century mark in the 12th over of India's chase of 177, Rohit surpassed Sachin to become India's second-highest run-getter against West Indies in ODI cricket. He now has 1583 runs in 32 innings against West Indies while Sachin stands third with 1573 runs. Meanwhile, former India skipper Virat Kohli stands atop with 2243 runs in 39 innings.

Rohit was eventually dismissed for 60 off 51 by Alzarri Joseph in the 14th over. The good length delivery from the right-arm pacer nipped back in sharply to strike Rohit high on his pads. India went for the review after the on-field umpire signalled it out, and the ball-tracking showed that the delivery would have hit the top of middle stump.

RELATED STORIES

India vs West Indies Live Score

Earlier in the day, Jason Holder's 11th half-century score single-handedly carried West Indies to 176 in 43.5 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 4 for 49, which is now his third-best ODI figure. En route, he completed 100 ODI wickets, becoming the 23rd Indian bowler to the milestone, the fifth fastest overall and the second fastest among spinners. 

Washington Sundar, who is playing his first game for India after injury lay-off, picked three wickets while the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked three between themselves. 

In response, India started off in a promising note with the new opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Rohit stitching an 84-run stand in 13.1 overs before Joseph struck twice in one over to reduce the hosts to two down.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs west indies rohit sharma sachin tendulkar
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP