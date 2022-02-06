IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma surpasses legendary Sachin Tendulkar in elusive batting list with 44th ODI fifty

India's new full-time ODI captain Rohit Sharma on Sunday surpassed legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar in an elusive batting list with his 44th half-century during the first ODI match of the three-match series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Following a boundary after reaching the half-century mark in the 12th over of India's chase of 177, Rohit surpassed Sachin to become India's second-highest run-getter against West Indies in ODI cricket. He now has 1583 runs in 32 innings against West Indies while Sachin stands third with 1573 runs. Meanwhile, former India skipper Virat Kohli stands atop with 2243 runs in 39 innings.

Rohit was eventually dismissed for 60 off 51 by Alzarri Joseph in the 14th over. The good length delivery from the right-arm pacer nipped back in sharply to strike Rohit high on his pads. India went for the review after the on-field umpire signalled it out, and the ball-tracking showed that the delivery would have hit the top of middle stump.

India vs West Indies Live Score

Earlier in the day, Jason Holder's 11th half-century score single-handedly carried West Indies to 176 in 43.5 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with 4 for 49, which is now his third-best ODI figure. En route, he completed 100 ODI wickets, becoming the 23rd Indian bowler to the milestone, the fifth fastest overall and the second fastest among spinners.

Washington Sundar, who is playing his first game for India after injury lay-off, picked three wickets while the pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna picked three between themselves.

In response, India started off in a promising note with the new opening pair of Ishan Kishan and Rohit stitching an 84-run stand in 13.1 overs before Joseph struck twice in one over to reduce the hosts to two down.