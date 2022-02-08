Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Ind vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan begins training for second ODI
cricket

Ind vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan begins training for second ODI

Opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a video of his net session and said he feels amazing to be back in his "comfort zone".
Ind vs WI: Shikhar Dhawan begins training for second ODI(Getty)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 09:01 PM IST
ANI | , Ahmedabad (gujarat) [india]

India's batter Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday began training for the second ODI against West Indies.

Dhawan shared a video of his net session and said he feels amazing to be back in his "comfort zone".

"Feels amazing to be back in my comfort zone," Dhawan tweeted.

Earlier, ANI had reported that Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer tested negative for Covid-19 and the duo was cleared to resume training.

Ahead of the start of the first ODI against West Indies, Shreyas Iyer, Dhawan, Ruturaj, and Navdeep Saini tested positive for Covid-19.

As a result, all these players missed the first ODI against West Indies. The Rohit-led squad defeated Windies by six wickets in the first ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India and West Indies will now lock horns in the second ODI on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 

Topics
shikhar dhawan india vs west indies
