IND vs WI: Suryakumar Yadav achieves unique world record with half-century in 2nd ODI, surpasses Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman

Suryakumar Yadav's stocks continue to rise for India as the India batter came up with yet another valuable knock. In the second ODI between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, which is only his fifth game in one-day internationals, Suryakumar scored a valuable half-century, scoring 64 off 83 balls hitting five boundaries.

Suryakumar and KL Rahul added a fine partnership for the fourth wicket, helping India recover from 43/3. The duo stitched an alliance of 91 runs, and although Rahul one run short of what would have been a 11th ODI fifty for the India vice-captain, Suryakumar kept the scoreboard ticking for India.

The moment he entered 30, Suryakumar created a unique world record. With scores of 31*, 53, 40, 39, 34* and 64 today, Suryakumar became the first batter in the world to register a 30-plus score in all his first six ODIs. Ryan ten Doeschate of South Africa, Tom Cooper of the Netherlands and Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman all did so in their first five innings, but none.

Suryakumar and Rahul's innings formed the crux of India's total of 237/9 as no other batter could quite get going. Washington Sundar and Deepak Hooda's innings of 24 and 29 allowed India to go past the 200-run margin as West Indies kept things tight throughout. The West Indies, needing 238 to level the series, were off to a poor start, getting reduced to 66/4, with pacer Prasidh Krishna emerging as the bowler to inflict the most damage. In five overs, Prasidh had bowled two maidens, and picked up 3/4.

West Indies pacer Odean Smith, who dismissed Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli expects his side to pull off the chase though.

"It was very good, we had a lot of meetings, the wicket was offering a bit of seam and bounce, so it was just about bowling in the right areas. I'm feeling good, I have been working a lot with the coaches, right from the England series. Think it's paying off now, would have loved a 5-wicket haul. I'd like to see them bat deep till the end (on the West Indies top-order), that'll allow the players down in the middle order to get the job done," he had said after the Indian innings.

