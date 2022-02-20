IND vs WI: Team India eyes ultimate T20I crown; Rohit Sharma aims to become first Indian captain to achieve massive feat

Having won the first two matches of the series against West Indies, the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side stand of the brink of yet another, rather consecutive, clean sweep in limited-overs cricket, when they take on Kieron Pollard's men in Kolkata for the third T20I. But the Men in Blue will have an added motive to claim victory in the final tie.

A win in the final game will guarantee the No.1 position in the ICC T20I rankings for India. They had started the series with 268 rating on the ICC charts, one behind top-placed England. A win in the final game will see them go past Eoin Morgan's side to take the top spot.

Talking about the series, India won the opener by six wickets and the second game by eight runs. The Men in Blue now stand on the verge of scripting a second consecutive whitewash victory in T20Is having earlier crushed New Zealand 3-0 at home in November 2021. This could be a first of its kind for India.

A win in the third game would also mean a sixth whitewash victory for India in a bilateral contest in the format, and a fourth under the leadership of Rohit. He had earlier led India to series win against Sri Lanka (3-0) in 2017/18, West Indies (3-0) in 2018/19, and New Zealand.

Rohit hence stands the opportunity to become the first Indian captain and fifth overall to win consecutive bilateral T20I series (minimum 3 matches). He can also become the third captain to register four whitewash wins in bilateral T20I series (minimum 3 matches), joining the likes of former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan (4) and ex-Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed (5).

India will play the final match of the three-game series against West Indies on Sunday at the same venue, the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The hosts will however be without the services of former captain Virat Kohli and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, both of whom have been given bio-bubble break by the BCCI.