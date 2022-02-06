IND vs WI: Team India players wear black armbands to condole demise of Lata Mangeshkar

The Rohit Sharma-led Team India wore black armbands during the 1st ODI in memory of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on Sunday morning.

“The Indian Cricket Team is wearing black armbands today to pay their respects to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar ji who left for her heavenly abode on Sunday morning. The queen of melody, Lata didi loved cricket, always supported the game and backed Team India,” the BCCI wrote on its official Twitter account.

Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who was treating Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said today, "It is with profound grief that we announce the sad demise of Lata Mangeshkar at 8:12 am. She has died because of multi-organ failure after more than 28 days of hospitalisation post-COVID-19."

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the first ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ishan Kishan would open the batting alongside Rohit Sharma while the hosts have also given a chance to Deepak Hooda in the playing XI. Virat Kohli handed Hooda his maiden ODI cap.

India also became the first team to play 1000 One-Day Internationals. In the 999 ODIs played earlier, India have won 518 while 431 ended in defeats.

The Men in Blue had played their 500th match in 2002 and two decades later, the side has now reached the milestone of playing 1000 ODIs.

“It's a historic day in Indian cricket, been a long journey for India. We have seen a lot of ups and downs. As a team, we have grown over the years, and we'll continue to do that,” Rohit said while commemorating the occasion during the toss.

