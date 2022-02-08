IND vs WI: Virat Kohli stands on verge of joining legendary Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni in Indian cricket's historic list

Come the second ODI, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, against West Indies, former India skipper Virat Kohli will have the chance to join the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni in Indian cricket's historic list.

Having featured in 99 ODI matches on home soil in his illustrious career, Kohli stands on the verge of reaching the milestone of 100 ODIs at home when he takes the field on Wednesday against Kieron Pollard's men.

He will become the 36th cricketer to play a century of ODI matches at home and the fifth among Indians which includes Tendulkar (164 matches), Dhoni (127 matches), Mohammad Azharuddin (113 matches), and Yuvraj Singh (108 matches).

ALSO READ: 'More he bowls with Bumrah, Shami better he'll get': Gavaskar hails 27-year-old star as 'whole-hearted, thinking bowler'

In 99 ODIs so far, Kohli has scored 5002 runs. With his score of 8 off 4 in the first ODI against West Indies, Kohli had managed to complete the milestone of 5000 ODI runs at home, becoming the fastest cricketer ever ever to breach that mark, breaking Tendulkar's record who needed 112 innings to amass that figure.

Talking about the series, India have managed to take a 1-0 lead with their six-wicket victory on Sunday. India's new ODI skipper Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant 51-ball 60 before Yuzvendra Chahal's impressive 4 for 49 as India bounced back from the lows of their forgettable South Africa tour to clinch their first international victory in 2022. India had earlier lost 3-0 in South Africa which was preceded by back-to-back Test defeats to Dean Elgar's men. But India were at their dominant best on Sunday restricting West Indies to just 176 all-out in 43.5 overs before chasing down the target in just 28 overs.

India will be aiming to emulate their performance in the second ODI as well on Wednesday and wrap up the series. The final tie will be played at the same venue on February 11.