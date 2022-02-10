IND vs WI: Why Rishabh Pant opened the innings in 2nd ODI, Rohit Sharma answers

Rohit Sharma-led Team India kept the winning momentum intact as they defeated West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The win saw the hosts take a 2-0 lead in the three-match series and the final encounter, now a dead rubber, will be played on February 11.

In the clash in Ahmedabad, Team India opted for an out-of-the-box move as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant walked out in the middle alongside Rohit to open the innings.

While the experiment left many surprised, it couldn't make much of an impact as the partnership lasted for mere 18 deliveries. The skipper was caught-behind on 6 on the final delivery of the third over from Kemar Roach and Pant, too, couldn't make much of an impact.

The 24-year-old batter wasted a host of deliveries in the powerplay overs before getting out to Odean Smith on 18 off 34 balls.

Speaking on the move, the captain during the post-match presentation ceremony stated it was more of a one-time experiment. He also confirmed that regular opener Shikhar Dhawan is likely to play the final match of the series before the action shifts to Kolkata for the T20Is.

“I have been asked to try different things, so that was something different. We wanted to try it one game and is not a permanent thing. Shikhar should be back for the next game,” said Rohit.

He further explained that the team can afford to lose a few matches as they are trying to figure out the perfect combination, keeping the 2023 50-over World Cup in mind.

“We don't mind losing a few games while trying out a few things. Because it is important to look at the long term goals,” the captain added.