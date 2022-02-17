Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / Watch: 'Wide kidhar de raha hai yaar' - Rohit gets annoyed with umpire; stump-mic catches conversation with Kohli
cricket

Watch: 'Wide kidhar de raha hai yaar' - Rohit gets annoyed with umpire; stump-mic catches conversation with Kohli

Rohit Sharma expressed his frustration at the umpire's decision after the latter denied a caught-behind appeal and further called the delivery wide.
Rohit Sharma; Ravi Bishnoi and Virat Kohli(Twitter)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 08:28 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The stump-mic conversations between Indian players have provided fans with significant insights on key decision-making processes throughout the game. In the ongoing limited-overs series against the West Indies, a lack of crowd presence has further amplified the on-field conversations on television broadcasts; while most chatterings are related to reviews, some also make for hilarious viewing.

One such moment took place during the first T20I of the series at the Eden Gardens, when debutant Ravi Bishnoi appealed for a caught-behind against Roston Chase. The umpire not only denied the appeal but also called the delivery wide. Indian captain Rohit Sharma was not particularly pleased with the decision.

As soon as the umpire stretched his arms for the wide signal, Rohit yelled, “Wide kidhar de raha hai yaar!” (How is he calling this a wide!).

Watch:

RELATED STORIES

This followed a conversation between the players including Rohit and former captain Virat Kohli, who insisted the skipper on taking the review. While India didn't get a wicket, the wide was overturned after replays showed that the ball had deflected off the pad.

Bishnoi produced a stellar outing in his maiden international appearance, taking two wickets while conceding only 17 runs in his four overs. He was eventually named the player of the match as India went on to win the game by six wickets. 

Restricting the Windies to 157/7 in 20 overs, India chased down the target with seven deliveries to spare. Rohit gave India a lightning start with a 40-run knock off just 18 deliveries, while Suryakumar Yadav (34*) and Venkatesh Iyer (24*) provided the finishing touches to steer India to win.

"Bishnoi is a very talented guy which is why we drafted him into the squad straight away. We see something different in him. He's got a lot of variations and skillset with him. He can bowl at any stage and it gives us a lot of options to rotate the other bowlers," Rohit said about the young leg-spinner following the win.

 

 

