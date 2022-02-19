Chahal gives hilarious reply after Bishnoi dropped catch in 2nd T20I vs WI; Pathan, Aakash burst into laughter - WATCH

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came up with a hilarious reply after former cricketer Irfan Pathan asked him him a ‘dinner’ question on Ravi Bishnoi, who had earlier dropped a catch off his delivery during the second T20I match against West Indies in Kolkata. Both Pathan and Aakash Chopra burst into laughter following the reply.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following India's eight-run win in the second T20I, Chahal spoke to the broadcasters when Pathan asked him where is Bishnoi taking him out for dinner to which he replied saying that he would “firstly, take him to the corner."

Tweeting the question, Pathan reacted to it saying ,"Epic @yuzi_chahal."

ALSO READ: 'The aerial shots were refreshing, showed different purpose': Gavaskar gives verdict on Kohli's aggressive batting vs WI

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was in the 10th over of the chase when Nicholas Pooran attempted a log against Chahal's flighted delivery. The shot went flat towards the left of deep mid-wicket where Bishnoi was seen running towards to grab the ball, and he did, but it slipped out of his fingers and fell. Captain Rohit Sharma and Chahal were both not pleased with the dropped catch.

Pooran continued with his boundary-hitting spree alongside Rovman Powell as the two hit their respective half-centuries en route to a thundering century stand that threatened to take the game away from the Men in Blue.

However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel held their nerves in the final three overs to restrict West Indies to eight runs short of the target.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the win, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The final tie will be played in Kolkata on Sunday.