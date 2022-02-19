Home / Cricket / Chahal gives hilarious reply after Bishnoi dropped catch in 2nd T20I vs WI; Pathan, Aakash burst into laughter - WATCH
cricket

Chahal gives hilarious reply after Bishnoi dropped catch in 2nd T20I vs WI; Pathan, Aakash burst into laughter - WATCH

  • Bishnoi had earlier dropped a catch off his delivery during the second T20I match against West Indies in Kolkata
Yuzvendra Chahal gives hilarious reply after Ravi Bishnoi dropped-catch opportunity(Twitter grab)
Yuzvendra Chahal gives hilarious reply after Ravi Bishnoi dropped-catch opportunity(Twitter grab)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 02:10 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal came up with a hilarious reply after former cricketer Irfan Pathan asked him him a ‘dinner’ question on Ravi Bishnoi, who had earlier dropped a catch off his delivery during the second T20I match against West Indies in Kolkata. Both Pathan and Aakash Chopra burst into laughter following the reply. 

Following India's eight-run win in the second T20I, Chahal spoke to the broadcasters when Pathan asked him where is Bishnoi taking him out for dinner to which he replied saying that he would “firstly, take him to the corner." 

Tweeting the question, Pathan reacted to it saying ,"Epic @yuzi_chahal."

ALSO READ: 'The aerial shots were refreshing, showed different purpose': Gavaskar gives verdict on Kohli's aggressive batting vs WI

It was in the 10th over of the chase when Nicholas Pooran attempted a log against Chahal's flighted delivery. The shot went flat towards the left of deep mid-wicket where Bishnoi was seen running towards to grab the ball, and he did, but it slipped out of his fingers and fell. Captain Rohit Sharma and Chahal were both not pleased with the dropped catch.

Pooran continued with his boundary-hitting spree alongside Rovman Powell as the two hit their respective half-centuries en route to a thundering century stand that threatened to take the game away from the Men in Blue. 

However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel held their nerves in the final three overs to restrict West Indies to eight runs short of the target. 

With the win, India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The final tie will be played in Kolkata on Sunday. 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
yuzvendra chahal ravi bishnoi india vs west indies + 1 more
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out