IND vs WI: Yuzvendra Chahal one wicket short of surpassing Jasprit Bumrah to script massive T20 record for India

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be one wicket away from surpassing his team mate Jasprit Bumrah as India's highest wicket taker in T20Is when he takes the field to face the West Indies on Sunday.

Chahal, who took the wicket of West Indies opener Kyle Mayers in the second T20I on Friday, currently sits on 66 wickets in 52 matches. Bumrah, on the other hand, has taken as many wickets in 55 matches.

With Bumrah rested for the three-match T20I series, Chahal has the chance to overtake the fast bowler and put some distance between the two of them as well. The 31-year-old made his T20I debut in June 2016 against Zimbabwe in Harare. However, it was in a T20I series against England later in the season that he made himself a mainstay in the squad.

While he went wicketless in the second T20I, which was his first match of the series, Chahal picked six wickets for 25 runs in the third, which was the best figures by an Indian bowler in the shortest format of the game. The record was broken in November 2019 by pacer Deepak Chahar when he took 6/7 against Bangladesh in Nagpur.

Chahal picked five wickets in two matches during the recently concluded three-match ODI series against the West Indies. He was player of the match in the second T20I in which he recorded figures of 4/49. India went on to dismiss the West Indies for 176 runs and won the match by six wickets.

In the ongoing T20I series, Chahal has taken a wicket in each of the matches thus far. India beat the West Indies by eight runs on Friday to take a 2-0 lead and seal a series win. They will now be looking to inflict another cleansweep on the visitors having won the ODI series 3-0.