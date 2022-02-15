IND vs WI: Yuzvendra Chahal three wickets short of surpassing Bumrah to script massive all-time T20I record for India

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal will be three wickets away from surpassing his team mate Jasprit Bumrah as the team's highest wicket taker in T20Is when he takes the field to face the West Indies on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chahal, who made his 50th appearance in the shortest format of the game in his last T20I against New Zealand in November last year, currently sits on 64 wickets. Bumrah, on the other hand, has taken 66 wickets in 55 matches.

With Bumrah rested for the three-match T20I series, Chahal has the chance to overtake the fast bowler and put some distance between the two of them as well. Chahal made his T20I debut in June 2016 against Zimbabwe in Harare. However, it was in a T20I series against England later in the season that he made himself a mainstay in the squad.

ALSO READ: 'No ball, free hit, 4': Starc bowls most bizarre wide ball during 3rd T20I vs SL, leaves commentators in splits- WATCH

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While he went wicketless in the second T20I, which was his first match of the series, Chahal picked six wickets for 25 runs in the third, which was the best figures by an Indian bowler in the shortest format of the game. The record was broken in November 2019 by pacer Deepak Chahar when he took 6/7 against Bangladesh in Nagpur.

Chahal picked five wickets in two matches during the recently concluded three-match ODI series against the West Indies. He was player of the match in the second T20I in which he recorded figures of 4/49. India went on to dismiss the West Indies for 176 runs and won the match by six wickets.