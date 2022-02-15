IND W vs NZ W: Deepti Sharma's efforts in vain as Kerr sisters guide New Zealand home in second ODI

Amelia Kerr (119*) and Maddy Green (52) starred with the bat as New Zealand defeated Mithali Raj-led India by three wickets in the second ODI of the five-match series at the John Davies Oval, Queenstown on Tuesday. With this win, the hosts have gained a 2-0 lead and the third ODI will be played on Friday.

Chasing 271, New Zealand got off to a quickfire start as opening batters Sophie Devine and Suzie Bates put on 35 runs inside the first five overs. The stand was broken by Deepti Sharma, who dismissed Bates on 16. Soon after, Devine (33) was dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Deepti then picked her second wicket and dismissed Amy Satterthwaite on a golden duck, leaving the White Ferns in a spot of bother at 55/3, still 216 runs away from the win.

Amelia Kerr and Maddy Green then stitched a crucial fourth-wicket stand to revive the New Zealand run-chase. At the halfway mark, New Zealand's score read 135/3.

Both batters put on 128 runs together, before Poonam Yadav finally provided India with the breakthrough in the 34th over by removing Green from the middle.

After Green's dismissal, New Zealand went to lose another three wickets but a match-winning effort by Amelia Kerr, who along with her sister Jess Kerr helped the hosts complete the 271-run chase with an over to spare.

Among the Indian bowlers, Deepti scalped four wickets in her 10-over quota, while Poonam, Harmanpreet Kaur, Rajeshwari returned with one wicket each.

Earlier after opting to bat first, Mithali Raj and Richa Ghosh scored half-centuries each to help India pile a challenging 270/6 on the board. Opening batter Sabbhineni Meghana also impressed with her 49-run knock of just 50 balls, which included seven boundaries.

Shafali Verma (24), Yastika Bhatia (31) also chipped in, while Harmanpreet's poor run continued as she managed just 10 runs. For New Zealand, Sophie Devine returned with two wickets.

Brief Scores: India 270/6 (Mithali Raj 66*, Richa Ghosh 65; Sophie Devine 2-42); New Zealand 273/7 (Amelia Kerr 119*, Maddy Green 52; Deepti Sharma 4-52).

-with ANI inputs

