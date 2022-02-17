‘Can’t survive on 171* vs AUS in 2017': Ex-India captain wants team to drop Harmanpreet Kaur & Shafali Verma

With less than a month remain for the upcoming Women's World Cup, the Indian team has been struggling to find the lost rhythm. The unit has so far failed to notch a single win in their ongoing tour of New Zealand, who are the hosts for the mega-event.

Team's premier batter Harmanpreet Kaur, and explosive youngster Shafali Verma have not being among runs, and former India captain Diana Edulji think it's time for the management to make some harsh decision.

Edulji feels the T20I captain should be dropped for the third ODI, which will be played on Friday. Edulji suggested that team cannot carry Harmanpreet on her incredible 171-run knock against Australia, insisting the coach Ramesh Powar to apply the same “yardstick which was used to drop Jemimah Rodrigues.”

"If you are going with the same yardstick which was used to drop Jemimah Rodrigues, what the coach had mentioned, the same yardstick should be applied to Harmanpreet," Edulji told PTI.

“I am very disappointed with her. She was my favourite player but you can't survive on that one innings (171 against Australia in 2017). She is only one innings away from a big knock but the effort has to be there. I will be the happiest if she proves me wrong. I just want the team to win the World Cup,” she further stated.

Edulji also rated Smriti Mandhana as the front runner for the leadership role in all the three formats after current skipper Mithali Raj.

"Even on captaincy front, Smriti is the front runner for all formats after Mithali as Harman is not performing. I wouldn't mind dropping her for the next game. Sneh Rana is a good replacement for her," said the 66-year-old, who was also a member of the Supreme Court-appointed committee that governed BCCI for 33 months.

Harmanpreet's has witnessed a significant dip in her form since the 2017 World Cup in England, where she had finished among the top ten run-getters from the tournament. Since then she has scored only two 50 plus scores but showed signs of returning back to her usual best after an impressive Women's Big Bash League (WBBL).

Even in the ongoing tour, Harmanpreet is struggling for runs and is yet to fire with India staring at another series defeat.

Edulji also suggested Shafali Verma to be axed for the next game with Smriti Mandhana expected to return after completing quarantine.

One of the powerful hitter in the current unit, Shafali has failed to live up to her reputation, averaging 25 in eight ODIs since making her debut in England last year.

Edulji feels the bowlers have discovered Shafali's weakness and wants the 18-year-old to work on her game.

“Shafali needs a little rap on the knuckle, she needs proper grooming. She is moving towards the square leg and playing. There is no stillness in her stance. I can't understand why.”

"When she was scoring, there wasn't this type of (trigger) movement. Bowlers have found her out and that is why she is moving away from the stumps to play her strokes," said Edulji.