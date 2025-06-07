India A vs England Lions Live Score: IND-A finish on score of 348, Anshul Kamboj takes early wicket
India A vs England Lions Live Score: Tanuj Kotian and Anshul Kamboj will resume batting for India A on Day 2. Follow live score and latest updates of IND A vs ENG Lions.
- 59 Mins agoLUNCH CALLED
- 5 Mins agoEngland Lions motor along, 56-1
- 36 Mins agoKAMBOJ STRIKES! McKinney dismissed
- 3 Mins agoEngland Lions 12-0 after 4
- 32 Mins agoIndia A finish on 348
- 49 Mins agoKamboj also dismissed now!
- 56 Mins agoKotian dismissed!
- 6 Mins agoDay 1 recap
- 10 Mins agoHello and welcome everyone!
India A vs England Lions Live Score: India A’s preparations in England ahead of the national team’s five-match Test series continued in strong form on day one of the second unofficial Test against England Lions, as the visiting team scored 319-7 at the County Ground in Northampton. It was a great day for KL Rahul, who announced his arrival in the UK with a century opening the batting....Read More
India’s lower order will be looking for a strong finish to the innings, before the bowling will have a go at England Lions in overcast and swing-friendly conditions. The likes of Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj will have been excited with the lateral movement that the pitch possessed on day one, and try to make best use of that with the new red ball. India A in a strong position thanks to their most experienced player turning up, and just a matter of the team capitalising on that by providing a good performance in the field to back it up.
LUNCH CALLED
And there's lunch on day two. Strong showing from the England Lions top order, particularly Haines, who have blunted the new ball successfully. They are on 58-1, trailing by 290 at the moment. Back soon after the break.
England Lions motor along, 56-1
India A not finding too much joy as Tom Haines continues to frustrate the bowling unit.
After 15 overs, it is 56-1.
KAMBOJ STRIKES! McKinney dismissed
That's the one! Kamboj from around the wicket, angles it in, but it pitches and seams away from lefty McKinney. Thin edge, safely gathered by wicketkeeper Jurel.
India with the breakthrough they wanted.
India with the breakthrough they wanted.
England Lions 12-0 after 4
Watchful and solid start from England Lions. Keeping out the bowling safely. Tom Haines the centurion from the last game opening the batting.
India A finish on 348
India A vs England Lions Live Score: That's that! A run out of Tushar Deshpande to finish the innings.
India A will be happy with this score, England will be happy they didn't bleed too many runs. Back in just a bit for the second innings.
Kamboj also dismissed now!
Kamboj gone! England wrapping up the tail. It's Tongue again.
India now 330-9. England making quick work.
India now 330-9. England making quick work.
Kotian dismissed!
Fast fast start from Kotian, scoring 10 runs from the first three balls of the day. His fun doesn't last long, as he is dismissed by Josh Tongue bowled. Just the start England wanted with the second new ball.
Day 1 recap
On day one in Northampton, KL Rahul's steady and classy batting effort took the headlines. Rahul scored 116, looking absolutely comfortable against the moving ball and everything thrown at him. Dhruv Jurel gave him strong effort with 52, but a quiet outing for Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone to our live coverage of Day 2 as India A face England Lions in their second warm-up Test match.