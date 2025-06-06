India A vs England Lions Live Score: Karun Nair, KL Rahul rebuild after early wickets

India A vs England Lions Live Score: With the preparations for India’s upcoming five-match Test series in England in full flow, India A will take on England Lions in the second warm-up fixture. The first unofficial Test ended in a draw in Canterbury last week, and now the visitors will look to amp up their preparations for the upcoming series. KL Rahul will be joining the side for the match, and skipper Shubman Gill will be missing the fixture. Abhimanyu Easwaran captained the side in the previous fixture, and India had an average performance with the bat. ...Read More

Meanwhile, Karun Nair was in good form and marked his comeback to the national setup with a double ton, which was also his 10th First-Class hundred this year. The likes of Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Easwaran also made noteworthy contributions across two innings, with the bat. Other than Gill from GT, even Sai Sudharsan won’t be available on Friday, and will travel with the main squad, which reaches England on June 6. The first Test is scheduled for June 20, in Leeds.

Akash Deep will also be available for selection. He sustained a back injury after he Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and returned to action in IPL 2025 in early April. Nitish Reddy and Shardul Thakur are expected to be the two seaming all-rounders, just like the previous fixture. The pair bowled 14.5 and 28 overs respectively in the previous fixture. In the first unofficial Test, England Lions had a total of six Test caps, and are expected to be bolstered by the inclusion of Chris Woakes.