India A vs England Lions Live Score: Karun Nair, KL Rahul rebuild after early wickets

India A vs England Lions Live Score: IND A take on ENG Lions in their upcoming second unofficial Test match, and KL Rahul is expected to be included in the playing XI. Follow live score and latest updates of IND A vs ENG Lions.
- 32 Mins agoLUNCH on day one
- 39 Mins agoIndia 72-2 after 20
- 56 Mins ago50 up for India A
- 14 Mins agoBack after the rain delay
- 42 Mins agoRain interrupts play
- 48 Mins agoAnother one for Woakes! Easwaran departs
- 4 Mins agoJaiswal dismissed!
- 18 Mins ago16-0 after 4
- 30 Mins agoWoakes with the new ball, Jaiswal and Rahul open
- 40 Mins agoKL Rahul headlines four changes for India, Sarfaraz misses out
- 52 Mins agoINDIA A TO BAT FIRST
- 56 Mins agoStill awaiting results from the toss
- 18 Mins agoToss upcoming
- 28 Mins agoIndia A squad
- 46 Mins agoEngland Lions squad
- 3 Mins agoTongue and Woakes feature today
- 13 Mins agoNo Shubman Gill
- 43 Mins agoHello and good afternoon everyone!
India A vs England Lions Live Score: With the preparations for India’s upcoming five-match Test series in England in full flow, India A will take on England Lions in the second warm-up fixture. The first unofficial Test ended in a draw in Canterbury last week, and now the visitors will look to amp up their preparations for the upcoming series. KL Rahul will be joining the side for the match, and skipper Shubman Gill will be missing the fixture. Abhimanyu Easwaran captained the side in the previous fixture, and India had an average performance with the bat. ...Read More
Meanwhile, Karun Nair was in good form and marked his comeback to the national setup with a double ton, which was also his 10th First-Class hundred this year. The likes of Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Easwaran also made noteworthy contributions across two innings, with the bat. Other than Gill from GT, even Sai Sudharsan won’t be available on Friday, and will travel with the main squad, which reaches England on June 6. The first Test is scheduled for June 20, in Leeds.
Akash Deep will also be available for selection. He sustained a back injury after he Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and returned to action in IPL 2025 in early April. Nitish Reddy and Shardul Thakur are expected to be the two seaming all-rounders, just like the previous fixture. The pair bowled 14.5 and 28 overs respectively in the previous fixture. In the first unofficial Test, England Lions had a total of six Test caps, and are expected to be bolstered by the inclusion of Chris Woakes.
India A vs England Lions Live Score: LUNCH on day one
India A vs England Lions Live Score: First session comes to an end as lunch is called, and KL Rahul and Karun Nair ensure that England's fast start doesn't become a dominant session.
India are 75-2 at the break.
India A vs England Lions Live Score: India 72-2 after 20
India A vs England Lions Live Score: KL and Karun doing a good job of rebuilding here after a couple of early wickets. India's innings depending on this partnership.
India A vs England Lions Live Score: 50 up for India A
India A vs England Lions Live Score: Absolutely beautiful straight drive from KL Rahul for four, and India A reach the 50 mark. Rahul been soaking up pressure, but looking confident at the crease now.
India A vs England Lions Live Score: Back after the rain delay
India A vs England Lions Live Score: Not a long delay at all. Just about half an hour, and we are back with the action.
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Rain interrupts play
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: There's going to be a pause in Northampton as some grey clouds roll in. Hopefully not for too long, covers are on.
India A 41-2 after 11.2, England Lions certainly happier.
India A vs England Lions Live Score: Another one for Woakes! Easwaran departs
India A vs England Lions Live Score: Easwaran caught in front as well! It's straight and on the pads, Easwaran tries to work it away but plays all around it. Swinging back away for him, that one DID look out.
A pair of Karnataka batters who recently spent a lot of time together in the IPL, with Karun Nair joining DC and now India teammate KL Rahul.
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Jaiswal dismissed!
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Woakes gets Jaiswal! Big inswinger, maybe coming in a little too much. Umpire thinks it's out, and with no DRS, that is what matters.
But I tell you what, that definitely looked to be sliding. Jaiswal didn't look happy, but he has to go. Out for 17.
Easwaran's first ball — he's dropped at second slip! That was fairly straightforward. The India A captain gets away with one, that was a genuine edge.
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: 16-0 after 4
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Positive from Rahul but in particular Jaiswal, who continues to go after the bowling early to try and get the mental advantage. Currently batting on 11 at run-a-ball.
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Woakes with the new ball, Jaiswal and Rahul open
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Here is the duo that will likely start off for India in the Test series proper.
Jaiswal faces up, gets a single from that over off Woakes.
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: KL Rahul headlines four changes for India, Sarfaraz misses out
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: KL Rahul does return to the team unsurprisingly, and it will be interesting to see if he opens to batting or comes in elsewhere.
In addition, Tushar Deshpande and Khaleel Ahmed come in as seamers, and Tanush Kotian as the spinner.
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: INDIA A TO BAT FIRST
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: England Lions win the toss, and have asked the visiting team to bat first.
Team news next.
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Still awaiting results from the toss
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Still waiting to see which team has won the toss and what the teams will look like. The broadcast still showing highlights, but play set to start in 20 minutes.
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Toss upcoming
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Toss is scheduled for 3:00 PM IST and play will begin on 3:30 PM IST.
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: India A squad
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran(c), Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shardul Thakur, Harsh Dubey, Anshul Kamboj, Harshit Rana, Mukesh Kumar, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Deep, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian, Ruturaj Gaikwad
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: England Lions squad
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: James Rew (capt & wk), Farhan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Rocky Flintoff, Emilio Gay, Tom Haines, George Hill, Max Holden, Ben McKinney, Eddie Jack, Ajeet Singh Dale, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Tongue and Woakes feature today
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes are also expected to feature in the England Lions XI for the second fixture. Tongue was part of the England side that beat Zimbabwe last month. Meanwhile, Woakes made his comeback recently from an ankle injury.
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: No Shubman Gill
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Shubman Gill, who is also India’s new Test skipper, won’t feature in this match. He will travel with the main squad, which lands in England on June 6. So will his GT teammate Sudharsan.
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Hello and good afternoon everyone!
India A vs England Lions Live Updates: Hello and welcome everyone, to our live coverage of today's second unofficial warm-up Test match between India A and England Lions. The first Test ended in a draw and KL Rahul returns to red-ball cricket and will feature in the second fixture. Stay tuned folks!