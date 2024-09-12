Explore
    Live
    IND-A
    Yet to bat
    IND-D
    Yet to bat
    IND-D elected to field
    Live

    India A vs India D Live Score: India A score after 3 overs is 10/0

    By hindustantimes.com
    Sep 12, 2024 9:45 AM IST
    India A vs India D Live Score: India A at 10/0 after 3 overs, Mayank Agarwal at 5 runs and Pratham Singh at 3 runs
    Key Events
    India A vs India D Live Score, Match 3 of Duleep Trophy, 2024
    India A vs India D Live Score, Match 3 of Duleep Trophy, 2024

    India A vs India D Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 12 Sep 2024 at 09:30 AM
    Venue : Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur

    India A squad -
    Mayank Agarwal, Pratham Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Shashwat Rawat, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Akshay Wadkar, Kumar Kushagra, Aaqib Khan, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna
    India D squad -
    Atharva Taide, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Shreyas Iyer, Yash Dubey, Akash Sengupta, Nishant Sindhu, Saransh Jain, Saurabh Kumar, KS Bharat, Sanju Samson, Aditya Thakare, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vidwath Kaverappa    ...Read More

    Follow all the updates here:
    Sep 12, 2024 9:45 AM IST

    India A vs India D Live Score: India A at 10/0 after 3 overs

    India A vs India D Live Score:
    India A
    Mayank Agarwal 5 (7)
    Pratham Singh 3 (12)
    India D
    Harshit Rana 0/8 (2)

    Sep 12, 2024 9:45 AM IST

    India A vs India D Live Score: Mayank Agarwal smashed a Four on Harshit Rana bowling . India A at 10/0 after 2.6 overs

    India A vs India D Live Score: Four! Played towards mid off.

    Sep 12, 2024 9:39 AM IST

    India A vs India D Live Score: India A at 2/0 after 2 overs

    India A vs India D Live Score:
    India A
    Pratham Singh 2 (9)
    Mayank Agarwal 0 (3)
    India D
    Vidwath Kaverappa 0/1 (1)

    Sep 12, 2024 9:34 AM IST

    India A vs India D Live Score: India A at 1/0 after 1 overs

    India A vs India D Live Score:
    India A
    Mayank Agarwal 0 (3)
    Pratham Singh 1 (3)
    India D
    Harshit Rana 0/1 (1)

    Sep 12, 2024 8:37 AM IST

    Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Duleep Trophy, 2024

    India A vs India D Match Details
    Match 3 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 between India A and India D to be held at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

