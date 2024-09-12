India A vs India D Live Score: India A score after 3 overs is 10/0
India A vs India D Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 3 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 12 Sep 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur
India A squad -
Mayank Agarwal, Pratham Singh, Shaik Rasheed, Shashwat Rawat, Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Akshay Wadkar, Kumar Kushagra, Aaqib Khan, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Prasidh Krishna
India D squad -
Atharva Taide, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Shreyas Iyer, Yash Dubey, Akash Sengupta, Nishant Sindhu, Saransh Jain, Saurabh Kumar, KS Bharat, Sanju Samson, Aditya Thakare, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vidwath Kaverappa...Read More
Mayank Agarwal smashed a Four on Harshit Rana bowling . India A at 10/0 after 2.6 overs
Four! Played towards mid off.
Match 3 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 between India A and India D to be held at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.