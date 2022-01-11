India all-rounder Washington Sundar tests positive for Covid-19, remains in doubt for South Africa ODIs: Report

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has tested positive for Covid-19. The 22-year-old was part of the 18-member ODI squad but after returning positive his participation in the series remains doubtful.

The series will start from January 19.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Follow: India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 1 LIVE score updates

As per a report in PTI, Sundar tested positive for the virus in Bengaluru and was yet to join the other players scheduled to leave for South Africa in Mumbai.

"Washington has tested positive for COVID-19 and is yet to join the other white ball specialists in Mumbai. He was in Bengaluru (at the National Cricket Academy) when he tested positive," the report quoted BCCI sources as saying.

The ODI series against South Africa will start in Paarl on January 19. The second ODI is scheduled at the same venue on January 21, following which the team will travel to Cape Town for the series-finale.

Also Read: Virat Kohli backs underfire Rishabh Pant, recalls MS Dhoni's advice that 'stuck' with him

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Washington has been out international circuit ever since his injury, which he sustained during India's tour of England last year. However, he did play domestic cricket and performed well for Tamil Nadu in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India’s 18-member squad for ODI series vs South Africa: KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj