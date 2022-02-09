'India are looking for someone like Yuvraj, Dhoni': Kaif picks Rahul's batting spot in build-up to 2023 ODI World Cup

India made one change to their team composition as KL Rahul on Wednesday returned to the starting eleven in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rahul replaced Ishan Kishan at the top, taking over the opening responsibility from the 23-year-old youngster.

Ishan had hit a 36-ball 28 in the previous game and forget an 84-run opening stand with his skipper Rohit. But with Rahul's return, he has been forced to sit out at a time when the team is formulating its best possible eleven for the next two World Cups.

Former India international Mohammad Kaif also weighed in on the change and said Rahul is a great pick in the volatile middle-order. Since 2020, Rahul has batted 10 times in the middle order, at No.4 or 5, scoring 554 runs at 69.25 with two centuries and four half-centuries. India also tried a new opening combination in the second ODI, with Rishabh Pant opening the innings with Rohit.

"Rahul in the middle-order is a good alternative in ODI cricket. India are looking for someone like Yuvraj, Dhoni and Raina since their departure. Hardik does that role but he's still has a long way to go before he becomes a match-winner. India also have Jadeja there but Rahul at No. 5 spot is a great choice," said Kaif on Star Sports in the pre-match show.

"You have Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma at the top and Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant next in the line-up... and Rahul at fifth spot is a great option. Hooda is currently playing because India is searching for an additional bowling option. But against the West Indies, India doesn't need a sixth bowler," he further added.

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl. Regular skipper Kieron Pollard is not playing as he has a niggle, and in his absence, Pooran is leading the side. Odean Smith replaced Pollard in the lone change for the visitors.

We will bowl first. Kieron isn't fit enough, has a niggle. We're staying in the present, the goal is to play a good brand of cricket, for the entire duration of the game. Just one change for us - Odean Smith is in," said Pooran at the toss.

"It's going to be a challenging one, we always wanted to bat first, put the score on the board and today gives us a chance. We're not thinking too far ahead at the moment, if we do the things right, we will always do well and get the runs on the board. One change for us - KL Rahul comes back in place of Ishan Kishan," said India captain Rohit.

