'India are looking for someone like Yuvraj, Dhoni': Kaif picks Rahul's batting spot in build-up to 2023 ODI World Cup

  • Since 2020, Rahul has batted 10 times in the middle order, at No.4 or 5, scoring 554 runs at 69.25 with two centuries and four half-centuries.
Yuvraj Singh & MS Dhoni | KL Rahul(Getty Images)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 01:46 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

India made one change to their team composition as KL Rahul on Wednesday returned to the starting eleven in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Rahul replaced Ishan Kishan at the top, taking over the opening responsibility from the 23-year-old youngster.

Ishan had hit a 36-ball 28 in the previous game and forget an 84-run opening stand with his skipper Rohit. But with Rahul's return, he has been forced to sit out at a time when the team is formulating its best possible eleven for the next two World Cups.

ALSO READ | Follow LIVE Blog: India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI

Former India international Mohammad Kaif also weighed in on the change and said Rahul is a great pick in the volatile middle-order. Since 2020, Rahul has batted 10 times in the middle order, at No.4 or 5, scoring 554 runs at 69.25 with two centuries and four half-centuries. India also tried a new opening combination in the second ODI, with Rishabh Pant opening the innings with Rohit.

"Rahul in the middle-order is a good alternative in ODI cricket. India are looking for someone like Yuvraj, Dhoni and Raina since their departure. Hardik does that role but he's still has a long way to go before he becomes a match-winner. India also have Jadeja there but Rahul at No. 5 spot is a great choice," said Kaif on Star Sports in the pre-match show.

"You have Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma at the top and Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant next in the line-up... and Rahul at fifth spot is a great option. Hooda is currently playing because India is searching for an additional bowling option. But against the West Indies, India doesn't need a sixth bowler," he further added.

Meanwhile, West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bowl. Regular skipper Kieron Pollard is not playing as he has a niggle, and in his absence, Pooran is leading the side. Odean Smith replaced Pollard in the lone change for the visitors.

We will bowl first. Kieron isn't fit enough, has a niggle. We're staying in the present, the goal is to play a good brand of cricket, for the entire duration of the game. Just one change for us - Odean Smith is in," said Pooran at the toss.

"It's going to be a challenging one, we always wanted to bat first, put the score on the board and today gives us a chance. We're not thinking too far ahead at the moment, if we do the things right, we will always do well and get the runs on the board. One change for us - KL Rahul comes back in place of Ishan Kishan," said India captain Rohit.

Wednesday, February 09, 2022
