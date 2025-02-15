India at Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli’s class, Yuvraj Singh's blitz flatten Pakistan before ultimate payback in 2017

India have won all eight head-to-heads against Pakistan in the 50-over World Cup and lost just one of eight games in the T20 World Cup, a crushing ten-wicket defeat in Dubai in October 2021. But Pakistan shade the rivalry 3-2 in the Champions Trophy, among those wins a stunning 180-run triumph in the final of the 2017 edition at The Oval. Virat Kohli during Champions Trophy 2017 opener against Pakistan(AFP)

The commanding victory allowed Pakistan to complete the full set of ICC limited-overs titles – World Cups in both formats and the Champions Trophy – as India paid a heavy price for opting to chase a target in the title clash. This decision was perhaps influenced by their nine-wicket drubbing of Bangladesh in the semifinal, when they hunted down a target of 265 with nearly ten overs to spare. But had he reflected dispassionately on the events of June 4 when the teams met in a Group B fixture, it is possible that Virat Kohli would have heeded Anil Kumble’s words and opted to bat first in what would be the legendary leg-spinner’s last match as the Indian head coach.

In the opening match of the tournament for both teams, Sarfaraz Ahmed stuck India in and had plenty of time, standing behind the stumps, to rue his decision on a terrific strip for batting at Edgbaston in Birmingham. The now well-established opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan set the tone and India went from strength to strength on the back of their powerful top order. Such was the dominance of the top three – Rohit, Dhawan and skipper Kohli – throughout the tournament that most of the rest of the batting unit got just one hit before the final, perhaps a decisive factor when India were chasing a massive total of 338 for four.

In the league fixture though, the roles were reversed with India going on the attack and Pakistan subjected to an absolute leatherhunt. Rohit and Dhawan were watchful against Mohammad Amir, back after a five-year ban for spot-fixing, but showed the others no mercy, providing a characteristically brisk and substantial start by putting on 136 by the halfway stage of India’s innings.

Instead of triggering a dip in the rate of scoring, Dhawan’s dismissal was the cue for India to up the ante. Surprisingly, Rohit batted a little within himself but Kohli was in sensational touch, fours and sixes flowing off his bat until an error in judgement on his part resulted in Rohit’s run out for what by all accounts was a fairly sedate 91 (119n, 7x4, 2x6).

India had a little over 11 overs to kick on from 192 for two and the impetus was provided by Yuvraj Singh, as bruising 17 years later as he had been on debut in the 2000 edition of the same tournament. With a gob-smacked Kohli watching in admiration and a little envy, Yuvraj thrashed eight fours and a six in racing away to 53 off a mere 32 deliveries. India amassed 127 runs in the last 11 overs to finish on 319 for three in 48 overs (a rain interruption lopped off two overs), Kohli remaining unbeaten on 81 off 68 and Hardik Pandya blasting three sixes on his way to 20 not out off a mere six balls.

A one-sided opener

Pakistan’s chase never took off, not after Bhuvneshwar Kumar trapped Ahmed Shehzad in front and Umesh Yadav had Babar Azam caught at backward point by Ravindra Jadeja after a rain break left them with a revised target of 289 from 41 overs. Pakistan had eyed a brisk start and while they did score quickly enough, the fall of two wickets inside the first 13 overs was a setback they never recovered from.

Babar’s dismissal put a lid on the rate of scoring too, allowing Pandya and Jadeja to go through their overs rapidly and without too much damage. Azhar Ali made a polished half-century, but he took his time doing so and there was never any real danger of Pakistan making a strong push with the required rate mounting steeply. The middle-order implosion was headlined by the run out of former skipper Shoaib Malik, who fell victim to a slice of Jadeja magic at backward point. Jadeja glided swiftly to his left, picked up the ball cleanly and scored a flat direct hit to catch the desperately backpedalling Malik well short of his ground, laying down the marker as the premier fielder of the competition.

Pakistan were bowled out for 164, allowing India to square the Champions Trophy record between the teams at 2-2. Exactly two weeks later, there would be a different tale to tell with Pakistan having the last laugh and Sarfaraz wrapping his hands around the coveted silverware.

Brief scores: India: 319/3 in 48 overs (Rohit Sharma 91, Shikhar Dhawan 68, Virat Kohli 81 n.o., Yuvraj Singh 53) beat Pakistan (revised target 289 from 41): 164 all out in 33.4 overs (Azhar Ali 50, Mohammad Hafeez 33; Umesh Yadav 3-30, Hardik Pandya 2-43, Ravindra Jadeja 2-43) by 124 runs on DLS Method. PoM: Yuvraj Singh.