India bowling coach Bharat Arun criticises boundary count rule, suggests alternative

Indian cricket team bowling coach Bharat Arun believes that the boundary rule that decided the ICC World Cup 2019 final between England and New Zealand should not be the only process to determine the result of such a high-profile encounter and suggested an alternative to the process. In the final, England reached 241 all out replying to New Zealand’s 241-8. It took the nail-biting final to a Super Over which again was tied with both teams scoring 15 runs but England lifted the trophy by virtue of having scored more boundaries.



“I agree with Sachin Tendulkar that one more Super Over could have been played. Why look only at boundaries when there are so many methods to make runs? Looking at the number of wickets lost is the best way to decide,” Arun said in an interview to Sportstar.

Arun also suggested that the top two teams in the group stages should get some advantage for finishing at the top of the table in a World Cup where all teams play each other. He suggested a format like the Indian Premier League (IPL) where the two sides get couple of chances enroute to the final.

“There should be some incentive for the teams that finish first and second in this long, demanding league phase. We should have play-offs like in the IPL,” he said.

India finished the group stages at the top of the table with 15 points but they were defeated by New Zealand in the semifinals as the storied batting order failed to live up to their potential.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 11:10 IST