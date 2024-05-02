Mumbai [India], : India skipper Rohit Sharma revealed the reason behind selecting Shivam Dube in the 15-player squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is slated to begin on June 1. India captain Rohit Sharma pinpoints reason for selecting Dube, outlines role of pace-bowling all-rounders in T20 WC

For the 15-player squad, India decided to go with two all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Dube has featured mostly in the number four spot for the Chennai Super Kings in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2024. Depending on the situation of the game, he has played the role of a finisher as well as a middle-order batter to bring stability when the defending champions lost wickets early.

Rohit talked about the reason behind the inclusion of Dube in the squad and stated that they needed someone in the middle overs who has the potential to go all guns blazing.

"I've never played in New York. So don't know what pitches are like there. So all options are open. We'll go there and figure out what players to play. One thing we looked at was our middle overs hitting. Top-order hitting has been all right. It is not been bad, there are options as well. We needed someone to come in middle overs and play that role. We picked Shivam Dube based on what he has done in IPL and a few games he played before IPL," Rohit Sharma said in a press conference held at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday.

In the ongoing IPL season, the left-handed all-rounder has enjoyed a purple patch, amassing 350 runs to his name, scoring at an average of 50.00 and a whopping strike rate of 171.57 in ten matches.

However, with the ball, he has hardly had any opportunity to bowl overs for CSK. He bowled his first over of the season against Punjab Kings and conceded 14 runs, but also picked up his first scalp of the season by dismissing in-form batter Jonny Bairstow.

On the other hand, as the skipper of Mumbai Indians, Hardik has struggled to deliver in both aspects of the game.

In 10 matches, Hardik has scored 197 runs at an average of 21.89 and a strike rate of 150.38. In the bowling department, the experienced all-rounder has six wickets under his kitty at an average of 42.17.

Rohit talked about the role and the expectations from both all-rounders in the upcoming World Cup.

"Expect them to do what they are doing in IPL. Unfortunately, Shivam hasn't bowled a single ball in the IPL but he is a seasoned cricketer. When he plays T20 format, it's about a little bit of skills coming into the picture. I will be expecting if we need Shivam to ball a few overs, he will. Same with Hardik, he has come and bowled whenever needed. All-rounders must do that whatever their role is," Rohit added.

India announced their 15-player squad on Tuesday, with a couple of surprise exclusions. Shubman Gill and Rinku Singh failed to find a spot for themselves for the marquee event, which will begin in June with the USA and the West Indies hosting the tournament.

The 'Men in Blue' will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 09 at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma , Hardik Pandya , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant , Sanju Samson , Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.