India captaincy not the catalyst for Rohit Sharma in this IPL

It’s the collective weight of an impressive IPL trophy cabinet in an extremely competitive tournament that spurred the national selectors to elevate Rohit Sharma as India captain despite workload concerns. (Follow IPL 2022 Coverage)

Now, when he is leading Mumbai Indians for the first time as India skipper, his franchise is enduring its worst-ever season. Midway through IPL 2022, not only are the five-time champions all but out of the race for the playoffs, Sharma’s bat has also gone unusually quiet, compounding their list of problems.

Sharma’s batting struggles may not have everything to do with form. He’s been unable to spend enough time at the wicket except for the 32-ball 41 in MI’s first match against Delhi Capitals. In the next 6 knocks, he’s only faced 58 balls – around 10 balls per innings. While that can be a sign of poor form in Tests or ODIs, losing your wicket early in T20s is a far lesser sin as compared to eating up deliveries before getting out. Sharma may average only 16.29 for his 114 runs, but his strike rate – at 126.66 – hasn’t dipped alarmingly.

Teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore are having slower powerplays than MI, for their misfiring top-order has battled longer at the crease – Kane Williamson (127 runs, SR 94.77) and Abhishek Sharma (173, 117.68), Virat Kohli (119, 123.95) and Anuj Rawat (129, 111.20). These teams have not been affected badly because their middle and lower-middle order have delivered several power-packed performances.

Sharma’s mode of dismissals this year has had one common thread: an attempt to stamp his authority over the bowler, but he’s been wholly unsuccessful. Twice he’s got into the wrong positions while trying to pull and chip the short ball off the front foot (out to Umesh Yadav and Kagiso Rabada), generally a productive zone for the opener. Against Kuldeep Yadav, he misread the length of the delivery and failed to get the desired distance in an attempted pull. To Harshal Patel’s slower ball, he gifted him a return catch. Facing Avesh Khan, he got an under-edge, trying to place an inswinger past third man. On Thursday against Mukesh Choudhary, the inswinger did him in off his second ball.

“Ro (Sharma) has been hitting the ball really well. He gets good starts, 15-20 runs and then he’s not been able to convert. So, when you get out early, you feel nothing’s going your way. I’ve been a batsman. That’s part and parcel (of the game),” said MI’s head coach Mahela Jayawardena. “I’ll be concerned if they (MI openers) are not hitting the ball well. These are guys who have played a lot of IPL cricket, they understand what needs to be done. They just need to work through the processes and it will turn around.”

T20 demands stretching all-format batters

RCB coach Sanjay Bangar expressed the same sentiment in defence of Kohli’s form. “He hasn’t scored a big one for seven innings. Let me put it this way, it’s just around the corner.”

However, in Kohli’s case, there is also a concern that his repeated mode of dismissals outside the off-stump in other formats may have spilled over to his T20 game. There are other issues too. In the past couple of IPLs, Kohli has found it tough to pick up pace at the start of his innings against spin. Bangar spoke of Kohli looking to address that area.

In Williamson’s case, this IPL is his first outing in three months, after dealing with a nagging elbow injury which he felt like “cutting off” in frustration.

Batters acing all formats with consistency has become increasingly difficult, and Sharma, Kohli and Williamson’s recent struggles are evidence of that. Returning low scores in the middle of a long Test series was once the loneliest place for a batter to be in. Given the demands of T20 cricket – which has become an unforgiving format – lack of runs in the middle of a two-month-long IPL season can be equally exacting.

Rohit’s below-par IPL returns

Sharma’s efforts to up the ante also illustrate a conscious desire to play a more aggressive game at the top. His IPL returns vis-a-vis T20Is have been below par for many seasons. For the past five years, Sharma has been averaging below 30 and his strike rate has been less than 130 barring one season. His overall strike rate comes down to 130.32 in IPL from 139.55 in T20Is.

These are peculiar stats, for an elegant timer of the ball who’s had the freedom to play aggressively for MI just as he has for India. With his dismissal for 0 against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday, Sharma has bagged the unwanted record of accumulating 14 ducks, the most in IPL.

It incidentally coincided with him being named as one of Wisden’s Five Cricketers of the Year for his brilliance in the Test series against England last year. It’s a reminder that lean form in one format may not mean poor form in another, but it’s something every current player has to constantly guard against.